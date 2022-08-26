The Church Hill Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
On Tuesday Kingsport State Farm agent Robin Daniels presented Church Hill Fire Department Chief Luke Wood with educational materials for adults and children which will be distributed in connection with Fire Protection Week scheduled for Oct. 9-15.
Wood said he will utilize the educational materials for children as his department is requested to come to schools and speak on fire safety.
Wood noted that fire safety educational materials for adults will be distributed as the CHFD is requested to come install free smoke detectors in homes.
The CHFD is part of the state’s “Get Alarmed, TN” free smoke detector distribution program. To date the CHPD has installed more than 700 smoke detecters in Church Hill residences.
Wood noted that the CHFD will be honored later this year as one of Tennessee top smoke detecter installation departments. Anyone interested in having a free smoke detecter installed is invited to call the CHFD at (423) 357-6666 and schedule an appointment.
Wood and Daniels encourage all residents to actively support this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign by developing and practicing a home escape plan with all members of their household.
“Fire safety education isn’t just for school children,” said Daniels. “Fire presents real risk to all of us, making it important for every member of the community to take these messages seriously and put them into action.”
The CHFD shared the following safety tips to participate in this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign and its focus on home escape planning and practice:
1. Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
2. Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
3. Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
4. Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
5. Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
National Fire Protection Association VP of Outreach and Advocacy Lorraine Carli noted that today’s homes burn faster than ever.
“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” Carli said. “Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning.”
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” visit www.fpw.org