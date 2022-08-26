fire prevention week CHFD

On Tuesday Kingsport State Farm agent Robin Daniels presented Church Hill Fire Department Chief Luke Wood with educational materials for adults and children which will be distributed in connection with Fire Protection Week Oct. 9-15.

 contributed

The Church Hill Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

