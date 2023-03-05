We are almost to the vernal equinox, or spring. Each season has its own beauty., But I like spring because we are almost to my favorite season-summer!
Already we Tennesseans can sit out on the front porch, a longtime Southern tradition. Yesterday a friend of mine came to visit with her 8-year-old niece Darcy. We sat out on the big front porch to my log cabin. Out of the blue Darcy said, “Do you live with raccoons?” My friend and I just fell over laughing. I said I did, but I divorced him. Ha. Oh, the good conversations Southerners have on the front porch.
Another enjoyment of spring is all of the fresh blooms everywhere. We have Bartlett pear trees in full bloom here. The Redbuds are just coming into bloom and my daffodils are all shiny, yellow, and waving gently in the breeze coming off of my bluff. The Jonquils are blooming and the gentle breeze puts a perfumed scent in the air from them.
Another big happy part of spring is that we all seem to instantly get more energy. I am up at 6am every morning raring to go now. In the cold weather I don’t want to get out of my PJ’s. I keep the heat on a stifling high of 76 degrees and eat heavy foods. Now, with the spring weather here I am eating healthier and am out doing a lot of stimulating walks.
A lot of people are starting their gardens too. I know my neighbor is out from sunrise to sundown working in her exquisite flower gardens. My friend Shelly already has little peeps of vegetables coming up in her organic garden.
Boy O’ Boy, aren’t we sooo blessed to have springtime in February in Tennessee?! I hope ya’ll are out enjoying the weather too! Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.