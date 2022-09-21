Christmas for the Children Toy Run

“Biker Santa” leads the way as the Toy Run arrives at the Rogersville City Park in 2021. The 2022 Toy Run is Saturday beginning at noon at the Big Lots parking lot in Rogersville, and 12:45 p.m. at the Homestead Antiques parking lot in Church Hill.

 Sheldon Livesay

That rumble echoing through Goshen Valley on Saturday won’t be Jingle Bells, but it does officially sound the beginning of the holiday season for the One of Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.

