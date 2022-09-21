That rumble echoing through Goshen Valley on Saturday won’t be Jingle Bells, but it does officially sound the beginning of the holiday season for the One of Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.
This Saturday Of One Accord hosts its 23rd annual Toy Run motorcycle charity run from Rogersville to Church Hill, and then back to Rogersville via scenic Goshen Valley.
The Toy Run is the most important fundraiser of the year for Christmas for the Children which provided Christmas presents last year to 1,578 children in Hawkins County.
Participants will meet at the Big Lots parking lot on Park Boulevard by noon, and will leave for Church Hill on Highway 11-W at 12:15 p.m.
Rogersville riders will rendezvous with Church Hill riders in the parking lot of Homestead Antiques at 12:45 p.m., start heading back toward Rogersville at 1 p.m.
The route then takes them the full length of Goshen Valley Road, and then back up Burem Road into Rogersville where they’ll convene at the Rogersville City Park shortly before 2 p.m.
The requested contribution is $10 per rider or an unwrapped child’s Christmas present.
Meanwhile, for those who aren’t interested in the motorcycle ride but still want to help Christmas For the Children there will be a classic vehicle Cruise-In at the City Park beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The Cruise-In and Toy Run include lunch, live music, and drawings for door prizes.
Christmas for the Children program director Jennifer Kinsler said funds raised from the Toy Run to help them offset the initial costs for the first couple of children’s parties on the first weekend in December.
“The money will purchase gifts for the kids we provide for that mission teams will travel here to host,” Kinsler said. “We buy everything. Clothing, shoes, under garments, toys; and provide a meal per party along with a Christmas Food Box. The community provides donations as well, but often those don’t start coming in until later November and into December. I have shoppers that help me go out and buy things in the early part of November, before a lot of donations start coming in.”
There were already a lot of families struggling in Hawkins County, but record inflation and higher prices have increased the demand on programs like Christmas for the Children.
“With current inflation, we expect to serve more families this year,” Kinsler said. “I say this because we already know we are serving about 400 more families this year through our food pantry than we did last year. There are a lot of new people moving in. I also saw an increase in new families applying last year.”
Families who are low income or maybe just having a temporary hardship can apply for help when the application process opens Oct 3 to Nov. 17. Applications can be filed at the Shepherd Center in downtown Rogersville.
“I noticed the increased need families had for Christmas help the last couple of years with new families moving into our area,” Kinsler said. “The pandemic caused people to lose their jobs. There was an increase in day to day living in our area with the real estate market and housing costs increasing and now an increase in gas, food, utilities, etc. I expect to see more families apply this year.”
Kinsler added, “I have yet to see a single year we didn’t have enough money to fill every child’s needs/wishes. It always works out because there’s so many good people behind the scenes.”
Children’s Christmas gifts or monetary contributions can be mailed to Christmas for the Children, PO Box 207, Rogersville, Tn. 37857.
For more information about the Toy Run call Kinsler at at (423) 327-5480 or (423) 500-1019.