Hawkins County Commissioners will consider a request this month to rent additional space in Rogersville that would be used for UT Extension Office 4-H programs, as well as to provide public access to a commercial kitchen.
The 2,000 square foot space is located in the same strip mall as the Hawkins County Extension Office at 3815 Rt. 66-S in Rogersville, just two doors down from the extension office.
Hawkins County Extension Agent Blake Ramsey told the county commission’s Public Buildings Committee (PBC) Thursday that property owner Jonathan Lawson is offering the space to 4-H for $600 per month, which is half price.
The corner suite being offered to 4-H was previously a health drink store. Commissioner Nancy Barker, who is also director of the Chamber of Commerce, noted that the health drink store closed due to the owner suffering illness.
Ramsey noted that 4-H has grown, and the conference room in the current office is often too crowded during programs.
“That (new) space is big enough for us to be able to utilize,” Ramsey told the PBC. “Jonathan came to me after calling me on the phone and said, Blake I’d like to help out the youth. He said I will cut this rent essentially in half to $600 per month if you all can utilize it.”
The suite has a commercial kitchen which Ramsey said would be perfect for the 4-H cooking classes and canning classes. Ramsey said it would also be a good location for co-parenting classes which are mandatory when a couple with children divorces, as well as other adult programs.
Ramsey noted that there’s no commercial kitchen in the area available to rent by the public for things like larger scale canning, baking, catering, or packaging food to be told the the public. There’s a bustling Farmer’s Market industry across the region, and many farmers in Hawkins County who sell items.
Ramsey noted that rent for use of the commercial kitchen would offset expenses incurred by the county renting and maintaining the new 4-H office.
“A commercial kitchen has to be used if you’re going to resell a product,” Ramsey told the PBC. “It has to be prepared in a commercial kitchen if you have jams or jellies, or beans, or canning anything. We do have people coming in asking about that pretty regularly.”
4-H youth development coordinator Emily Barton noted that there is grant funding up to $10,000 available through the University of Tennessee, as well as a couple of smaller grants for $1,000 each.
Those funds would likely be needed for kitchen equipment. The UT grant opens after Christmas with a deadline in mid-Spring. They would know by summer if the grants had been awarded and hopefully begin installing kitchen equipment by fall of 2023.
“There’s new money for those food and nutrition programs coming along all the time,” Barton told the PBC. “Our 4-H and FCS (Family and Community Health) both have quite a bit of financial aide for those type projects. Once we know we’ve got a building we can start the process really quick.”
The PBC voted 7-0 to recommend leasing the building, and forwarding the request for consideration to the Budget Committee. There was also a recommendation to include a budget amendment on the County Commission’s November agenda so that if the lease is approved by theBudget Committee and full county commission they can go ahead and sign the contract.
Ramsey said Lawson had offered a five year lease for $600 per month.