The Hawkins County Board of Education gave its approval Thursday to sell a strip of land adjacent to Rt. 31 at Mooresburg Elementary School for a Tennessee Department of Transportation road widening project.
TDOT’s proposed $8.5 million project is currently in the Right of Way Acquisition Phase.
The Construction Phase was not included in TDOT’s current Fiscal Year 2023-25 3-year plan, which means the earliest the project could go to construction would be 2025.
The Rt. 31 project includes three phases:
From Highway 11-W to Jarnigan Road: Rt. 31 will be widened to two 12-foot travel lanes (one lane in each direction; a 12-foot dedicated center turn lane; 8-foot shoulders near Jarnigan Road; and curb-and-gutter near Jarnigan Road.
The Intersection at Helton Lane: Will receive two 12-foot travel lanes (one lane in each direction); a 12-foot left turn lane from Rt. 31 north to Helton Lane; and 4-foot shoulders.
The Bridge over Poor Valley Creek: The bridge will be replaced; two 12-foot travel lanes (one lane in each direction) will be installed; and12-foot shoulders installed.
At Mooresburg Elementary TDOT will be taking a narrow strip along Rt. 31 which totals about 1.25 acres for $64,000. A block building near the highway will also be removed by TDOT.
The BOE approval of the sale was given pending review and approval by County Attorney Jim Phillips.
Director of School Matt Hixson said he walked the property line with TDOT and other school officials to get a clear understanding of how the project will affect the parking lot, curbing, and walkways.
“We feel comfortable that the documentation they provided does accurately reflect that, but (Maintenance director Shannon Glass and assistant maintenance supervisor Rodney Robertson) are currently reviewing that, and once that’s done I will get that over to Mr. Phillips,” Hixson said. “Really the only contested type of things would be, for example, that cinder block building. If they have to take that down, the cost of taking that down — we may have some negotiations there. But (the TDOT agreement) appears to be very sensible and fair to me. As far as the value of that land, that’s pretty lock step with the appraisal.”
Hixson added, “They’re going to remove that building, so that decreases the value of that building by the amount of time and labor it takes to take the building down and relocate or demolish the materials. That is a fair practice from what I’ve seen and read in other land acquisitions.”