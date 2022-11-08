Mooresburg Elementary

The BOE voted last week to accept aTDOT offer of $64,000 for approximately 1.25 acres of Rt. 31 frontage at Mooresburg Elementary in preparation for an upcoming highway widening project.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Board of Education gave its approval Thursday to sell a strip of land adjacent to Rt. 31 at Mooresburg Elementary School for a Tennessee Department of Transportation road widening project.

Rogersville, TN

Nov. 3, 2022

