On Thursday, June 16 the Hawkins County Board of Education honored members of the Volunteer High School track team who participated in the state track meet. A video in which each runner is introduced individually, as well as Emily Christian’s 300M Hurld state championship run, can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Volunteer High School’s track team had a lot to celebrate during last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, including the highest team finish at the state level in school history, and the first individual state champion since 2005.
Volunteer sent 19 track athletes to the state meet in 2022, most of whom were able to attend Thursday’s school board meeting to be honored for their accomplishments.
Volunteer also had five collegiate track scholarship signings and team cumulative GPA of 3.65.
The girls team was runner up in the Big 8 conference ahead of Science Hill, and later became Three Rivers Conference champion. Later they were runner up at the Sectional tournament out of 32 teams from Chattanooga to Bristol. The girls team placed third in the TSSAA State Track Meet out of 84 high schools across the state.
The boys were Three Rivers Conference champions, and placed 11th at the TSSAA State Track Meet out of 84 high schools.
Ailshie thanked Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey for his support. He also recognized assistant coaches Sam Barton and Jerry Lawson.
After introducing the athletes and listing their accomplishments Ailshie showed the board and audience a video of Emily Christian’s 300M hurdles state championship run.
Emily Christian is the first Volunteer athlete on the girls track team to win a state championship since Jacklyn Talbert won the 800 meter run in 2005.
Aside from her state championship Christian placed 3rd in 100 hurdles, 2nd in 4x200 relay, 4th on 4x100 meter relay, 7th in pentathlon. She was All-State in five events.
Other Volunteer athletes to compete in the state meet this year include:
Taylor Castle: 3rd in 200 meter dash, 2nd 4x200 relay, 4th in 4x100 relay, 6th in 4x400.
Aliah Laster: 3rd in pole vault, 6th in 100 hurdles.
Sara Winegar: 5th in 100 hurdles, 8th in pentathlon, 2nd in 4x200 relay, 4th in 4x100.
Jacie Begley: 3rd in 800 run, 6th in 4x400 relay.
Alyssa Chappell: 4th in 4x100 relay.
Belle Fritts: 2nd in 4x200 relay.
Sydney Hamilton: 6th in 4x400.
Elise McKinney: 6th in 4x400 relay.
Thomas Galloway: 4th in discus.
Cason Christian: 5th in high jump.
Grant Winegar: 6th in decathlon.
Ethyn Council: 3rd in 4x800 relay.
Roman Borghetti-Metz: 3rd in 4x800 relay, 6th in 4x400 relay.
Charlie Wilson: 3rd in 4x800.
Caleb Greene: 3rd in 4x800; Davarius Early 6th in 4x400.