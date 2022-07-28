Once your student gets to middle school, they may be asked to pick electives — classes that aren’t required by the school system, but that may enrich their education in school.
Your student may choose elective courses that are fun for them, that further their education toward their chosen career or that challenge them academically.
Electives can help students learn what their values are and what subjects really spark their interest. They can even get an idea of what their future career might be.
“Electives relate and build upon an interest and underscore who the student is and what they are about,” Jenn Curtis, founder of FutureWise Consulting and co-author of “The Parent Compass” told U.S. News & World Report. These courses are an opportunity for exploration and help bolster students’ college applications. Students can also choose electives with honors courses to boost their GPA and pique their interest in more advanced subjects.
So what are mom and dad to do? “Have a seat,” Cindy Chanin, founder of Rainbow EDU Consulting told U.S. News & World Report. Students need the freedom to explore both themselves and their academic possibilities through elective courses.
What parents can do is to help their student understand the requirements around electives and the changes in those requirements from year to year. Look through the information together and talk about what excites them about each course. Encourage your student to ask friends and classmates about their electives. Students can and should take the lead in this process, exploring for themselves what they like and don’t like.
Some examples of electives offered around the country include foreign languages such as Japanese, Chinese, German and Korean; human rights studies; arts courses such as sculpture, symphonic band, stage design, digital art, concert band and more; competitive speech and debate; STEM physics; broadcast media; film and television production and others.
In college, electives serve much the same purpose, allowing the student to explore interests outside of their major or to aid in picking a major. College students can take advantage of advice from their advisor, who can help them choose courses that both interest them and can help fulfill their academic requirements. Find a balance and avoid overloading the schedule with academic classes.