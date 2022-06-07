This summer has proven to be bittersweet for the four remaining members of the Rogersville Kiwanis Club.
While they celebrated their milestone 75 year anniversary in May, the club will officially cease to exist at the end of June.
“We should be celebrating 75 years, but, instead, our club is just down to nothing,” member Larry Elkins said. “Civic clubs are really struggling–even before the pandemic, we were down to just a few members. This year, we finally decided to hang it up.”
Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have brought the club’s death sentence.
Elkins would have actually celebrated 50 years of involvement in the club this fall, had it lasted just a few more months.
The four surviving members, Elkins, Lawrence Gray, Frank Testerman and Dick Berdette, gathered during their regular Tuesday lunch meeting at the Hale Springs Inn in mid May to take the final, unanimous vote to dissolve the branch.
“It was a difficult decision,” Elkins said. “I remember using the word ‘apprehensive’ in the final letter I sent to Kiwanis International announcing our closing. It’s a sad day.”
”We had a proud history”According to the Kiwanis International website, the organization “empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.”
The Rogersville branch of the Kiwanis Club officially received its charter in May of 1947. At the time, all branches of the Kiwanis International and Key Clubs were open only to men, but women were invited to join in 1987.
A Review article from the time noted that the Rogersville club was sponsored by its Knoxville counterpart.
“We had a really proud history here in Rogersville for 75 years,” Elkins said.
He noted that he has watched many local civic clubs begin to struggle within the past few years. Often, the club’s members age or pass away, and there are few members of the next generation interested in taking their place.
“Years ago, a lot of emphasis was placed on civic clubs,” Elkins said. “That was a way to get to know people, and a lot of local businesses got involved by sponsoring certain members. That just doesn’t seem to happen anymore. It’s one of those things that doesn’t seem relevant anymore.”
In its heyday, the club met every Tuesday evening at the old Tennessean restaurant. The meetings eventually moved to the Po Boy restaurant and then to the Hale Springs Inn.
Elkins remembered that the club seemed to be at its peak in the 1970s and 1980s with around 50 members.
As time went on and the membership numbers got smaller, the meetings were moved to Tuesdays at noon.
Even though they will no longer have club business to plan, Elkins said he and the four remaining members plan to continue their weekly lunches.
“We’ve had lunch together for all these years, so we will just continue on,” he said. “We like to get together and see how everybody is doing. These are all old friends. When you’re retired, you’ve got nothing but time on your hands, so we look forward to it.”
Before its demise, the Rogersville club was one of 13 within the district, which is made up of East Tennessee and portions of Southwest Virginia.
Through the years, Lyons Hamblen, Charlie Taylor, Nancy Heck and Russ Williamson of the Rogersville club all served as Lieutenant Governors (the person in charge of all clubs in the district).
Williamson even rose through the ranks to become the Governor of the entire Kentucky-Tennessee district.
“It was really an honor”Elkins first became involved with the Kiwanis Club through its offshoot organization, Key Club, when he was still a Rogersville High School student.
The Key Club is a student-led organization for high school students that, according to their website, “provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership.”
“You had to maintain a ‘B’ average and be of good moral standing, so it was quite an honor,” Elkins said. “It was a very prestigious thing to be involved with.”
He officially joined the Kiwanis Club when he was discharged from the Army in the fall of 1972.
As with his membership in the Key Club, Elkins said the Kiwanis Club felt prestigious.
“It was really a list of ‘who’s who’ in Rogersville,” he said. “There were a lot of good people–people we really had high regards for and looked up to. Member Oscar Horton was even my Sunday school teacher. To join in with them was quite an honor.”
Many of its charter members, such as Elkins’ father in law Randall Price, owned or operated well-known local businesses of the time.
Elkins was president of the Kiwanis Club when Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools were built in 1980 and remembered the process of the Rogersville Kiwanis sponsoring the newly formed CHS Key Club.
For several years, CHS maintained one of the largest and most active Key Clubs in the country.
The Rogersville Kiwanis Club continued to sponsor its high school counterpart through the remainder of this school year. The Bulls Gap branch, which was only chartered in 2019, will take over this sponsorship.
Club’s major projects
From 1959 until sometime in the 1990’s, the Rogersville Kiwanis’s largest event of the year was the annual horse show.
The event was held each year at Rogersville High School (now Rogersville Middle) and drew contestants from all around East Tennessee. In fact, a Review article about the 1959 event said that year saw over 3,500 spectators and was called “the biggest little show in the world.”
Elkins grew up very close to RHS, so he said he felt like he had a front row seat.
“It was a huge event, and it was a whole family affair,” Elkins said. “At every event we had a popcorn machine and hotdogs. We were famous for our peanuts, and we even set up a booth on the corner during Heritage Days each year to sell hamburgers and hotdogs to raise money for different ball fields or other people in need. Anything involving children, we usually had a hand in it.”
Proceeds from the Kiwanis Club horse show actually made up a large portion of the funds used to purchase the property behind RHS and build the football stadium. The new stadium was officially dedicated in 1962.
“They persuaded TVA to come in and set up the lights, and Holston Electric got involved in hooking them up,” Elkins said. “We had people who were businessmen and influential in the community working on this. Every dime they took in went to a project they could help out with.”
Through the years, the club also hosted a haunted house at the historic Kenner House.
The club was still going strong when it celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1997, so they held a large celebratory event. All of the charter members who were still living were honored.
Though the Rogersville club will soon close its doors, its impact can still be felt throughout the community.