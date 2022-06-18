The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network has started to “Raise the Roof” on Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, kicking off the first phase of a construction project that will enhance services for children and families across the region.
“Ballad Health made a promise to invest in our region’s children – our region’s future – through the creation of the Niswonger Children’s Network,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine. “Already, the services this network is providing are changing lives.
“With this expansion, we’re adding new services and capacity, with a goal of improving health outcomes and well-being for children and families. Furthermore, this investment in our children’s hospital demonstrates that our region is the right place for families and businesses to thrive.”
The first phase of construction consists of the conversion of an attached medical office building to a new institute – the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute.
Similar to the establishment of the Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute – which integrates world-class cardiology clinical services, research and training – the newly-established J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute will create a regionwide opportunity to serve children with complex medical needs through more coordinated care between multiple specialists, while also creating a clearinghouse for public educational service and participation in research and training.
“Children need healthy starts to grow into healthy adults, and offering more resources for high-quality healthcare services gives them an enormous leap forward,” said Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region and chief executive officer of the Niswonger Children’s Network.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, and they deserve access to the best healthcare and programs we can offer. We’re committed to providing comprehensive services that improve overall health, as well as tackling problems that threaten the future of families and children.”
Following the initial phase of construction, the next renovation phase will create a new, two-floor vertical expansion, stacked atop the existing hospital. The additional floors will house another element of the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute: a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit.
With that renovation, Niswonger Children’s Hospital will host the newest NICU in both Tennessee and Virginia. With a family-friendly approach, the new NICU will offer private spaces for parents and siblings and give parents the ability to stay continuously with their babies.
Construction and expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital is largely funded by the Hope Rising philanthropy campaign, which is raising $30 million, anchored by a pace-setting gift of $7 million from the J.D. Nicewonder family. The Nicewonder family, from Bristol, Virginia, has provided the second-largest single investment into the children’s hospital since its inception in 2009.
“The J.D. Nicewonder family has for many years supported Ballad Health Foundation initiatives because we so highly value the efforts to improve healthcare in this area that we call home,” the family said. “We were immediately impressed with the ambitious plans to expand Niswonger Children’s Hospital and are very excited to be able to contribute to this project.
“The J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute is exactly the kind of life-saving and life-improving program our family is dedicated to supporting. We would like to urge all residents of this region to support this wonderful hospital in any way possible.”
The Nicewonder family announced their commitment when Ballad Health launched the Niswonger Children’s Network in March 2021. It is the first major gift they’ve made in the health system outside of Bristol, because of their belief in the strength of the Ballad Health vision for regional economic and family health.
The Niswonger Children’s Network represents 21 counties across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with a secondary service area encompassing an additional six counties in Western North Carolina and two counties in Southeastern Kentucky. In 2021 alone, Niswonger Children’s Hospital served children from 32 states and 174 counties.