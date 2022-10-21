Volunteer High School will host a “Trunk-or-Treat” event on campus Saturday, Oct. 29 which will not only include candy for all youngsters who attend, but also a costume contest and award for best decorated Trunk.
Volunteer’s Key Club and HOSA-Future Health Professionals, will partner to once again bring this Halloween treat to the community next Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. in the back VHS parking lot behind the Freshman Academy and Gym. The event lasts until 6 p.m.
Event co-organizer Eliza Smith said they’re expecting expect 10-15 trunks to participate, designed and manned by students in Key Club and HOSA. The different stations are stocked with candy donations from students and community members.
Candy donations are welcomed and much appreciated. They can be dropped off at Volunteer’s front office.
“We have decided to hold a costume and design contest among Key Club and HOSA participants,” Smith said. “The winners will receive festive prizes.”
Smith noted that it is part of the mission of both the Key Club and HOSA to provided service to the community.
“Key Club is an organization with service at the forefront, and HOSA seeks to build leaders in the health profession through acquainting them with a variety of opportunities including volunteering and community involvement,” Smith said. “As such, this event is just one opportunity for these two service-minded clubs to engage with volunteerism and leadership while providing a safe and fun activity for the kids of Hawkins County.”