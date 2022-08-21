There was a prophet 2,600, years ago that lived in a time Israel paralleled the United States. His name was Jeremiah and if he is known for anything, it’s the fact he preached all his life, messages God gave him, but no one listened and no one was converted.
As Jeremiah heard from God and wrote the pages of this book by his name, we find both Israel and America had followed similar paths causing them to stray away from God’s favor and blessings.
Israel was founded by God through Moses. It was initially a nation without a home. One family had grown into several million people over 400 years and were slaves in Egypt. Through a series of miracles God delivered them out of Egypt. He gave them a form of Government and a standard to go by which we call God’s statutes and commandments. He said as long as you go by these and follow me, I will open the windows of heaven and bless you.
God told them He would give them a “Promised Land”. When they entered it, God caused them to have to fight for it, but He led them and strengthened them. That land has become one of the of most significant nations on earth called Israel, because these Hebrews followed him. Then nearly 800 years later the nation flourished and forgot God. They forgot it was God that caused them to be blessed and prosper.
They decided to follow gods of the other nations. God raised up prophets like Jeremiah who basically told them, he was the reason they had become a powerful nation, but when they turn away from him, he could cause their destruction. Through these prophets, God pleaded with the people of Israel to return to following him.
We fast forward to the late 1600’s and 1700’s to find persecuted Christians in Europe heard about the discovery of land across the Atlantic. They were willing to give up everything they knew to risk traveling on tiny boats to come to a place to find freedom to worship this same God. The land was ruled by England, but a day came, they declared their independence. That, however, prompted war and colonist found themselves fighting for their land just as early Israel.
Those colonist won that war and formed a nation whose foundation was the God of Israel through his son Jesus Christ. George Washington through a series of miracles led the troops to victory, defeated the British and was elected America’s first leader. After his inauguration, he led Congress up the street to St. Paul’s Church where he formally dedicated this tiny new nation to God through his son Jesus Christ.
Like Israel, the nation was blessed. America grew and prospered. For 200 years, God’s laws were posted in literally every public place. God’s Word called the Holy Bible was found in every classroom and used in every public office and prayer began everything from a court proceeding, to a session of congress or a sporting event.
But like Israel, there came a day, America forgot God. Even right here in the center of the Bible Belt, we find 85% of our community doesn’t go to church anywhere at any time. Yes our nation has turned away from God.
Jeremiah speaks God’s warning to Israel but also across the ages to us today. He says, I brought you into a nation and blessed you and prospered you but you have defiled the land and made it an abomination. (Jeremiah 2:7, paraphrased). He was saying we didn’t just quit putting God first in our lives, but we quit following his rules of blessings and instead began doing what pagan nations did that brought his wrath.
We have to remember, it’s not a political party that brings blessings on a nation. It is this Holy, Righteous God that holds His people accountable. Many Bible leaders say, this is only the second nation on earth created through a “covenant” with God and while we forget that, God doesn’t and he is holding us accountable.
He criticizes in verse 8, churches who are off track. In modern day terms these criticisms are targeted towards members who look like and do the things the heathen do. The results are empty altars and stagnant church growth. It simply means the world around them is going to “hell” and we have lost a sense and burden of caring.
In verse 13, God speaks again saying, “my people” have commited two evils. “They have forsaken me the fountain of living waters and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water. Have we become an age of people that don’t care?
If we did, would there not be evidence? Would there not be a burden for the lost? Would regular prayer for those that don’t know God be in every church? Would churches not be teaching members how to share their faith? Would we not see constant efforts to invite those in our neighborhoods to visit us on Sundays? Would our churches not team together every way we could to hold tent meetings, revivals and crusades to reach our community?
Is the church of America the same as we were 50 or 100 years ago? Where are the prayer meetings, the 6 week revivals or the ole timers that could be heard at night praying from their houses throughout Appalachia?
Don’t you agree we need a heavenly vaccine of revival among ourselves?
In just a few days, there is a crusade taking place. Thank God for the churches that are participating. People are being trained to share their faith. The importance of prayer and praying for the lost is being encouraged. Churches are being trained about the importance of followup and we expect the excitement of the Crusade and seeing people come to Christ is just the vaccine needed to revive us.
It is said that if a church member prays for a friend that doesn’t go to church and takes them to a crusade like this 97% of the time, that person will make a decision for Christ.
The evangelist follows the pattern of Billy Graham. Our local churches 50 years ago would load vans and cars and travel to Knoxville to participate in Graham’s Crusade, What a blessing from God to see who is toted as the “small town Billy Graham” come to us.
We have to remember when God opens a door, he judges us if we don’t respond to his invitation. All excuses to be involved have to be weighed against the value of that single soul missing heaven.
We have been given a very special opportunity in Hawkins County. It might be the only one we ever have. I pray churches will participate, people will come to Christ and we will see a move of God in our county for years to come out of this Go-Tell Crusade.