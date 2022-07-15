In the picture below are front row (left to right) are: Braxton Markham, Keircee Manis, Emily Williams, and Aniyah Bandy. Standing (left to right) are: Julianna Johnson, Brianna Thacker, Collin Fugate, and Jada Franklin.
Three days of competition was a culmination of a school-year’s worth of hard work and led to a top placement at the National Junior Beta Club Convention.
June 27-29 eight members of the Rogersville Middle School Junior Beta Club competed at the national competition in Nashville in the following events: Creative Writing, Lead Outside the Box, and Project Proposal.
Team members include Braxton Markham, Keircee Manis, Emily Williams, Aniyah Bandy, Julianna Johnson, Brianna Thacker, Collin Fugate, and Jada Franklin.
“We’d already qualified for Lead Outside the Box, and Project Proposal back in September 2021 at the Leadership Conference,” said co-sponsor Shari Mefford.
“Lead Outside the Box” and “Project Proposal” were the categories that the RMS Beta Club went to Nashville to compete in. The Junior Betas placed 10th in the nation in Project Proposal.
The team’s Project Proposal was named “Blessing Backpacks” which was a year-long project for the RMS Junior Betas.
“Blessing Backpacks are intended to help with the transitions that foster kids deal with as they move into the system,” said co-sponsor Brandy McCracken.
Many foster children aren’t allowed, or have time to take anything with them when they’re moved to a safer placement. The RMS Beta Club has some students who have been in the foster system and know first hand what kids would like or need in those backpacks, such as toiletries, brushes/combs, hair ties, toothpaste & brush, games, and many other items that a young child or teen would find useful.
“In the future, we hope to help local foster groups make that transition for kids into foster care easier,” said McCracken.
For the last three years, the RMS Junior Betas have tried to attend the National Beta Club Convention, but due to the COVID and travel restrictions they’ve not been able to. This year’s convention meant a great deal to the students and allowed them to show all of their hard work.
“Rogersville Middle School couldn’t have attended and placed without the help of the parents, the staff of RMS, and the donations of the community,” said McCracken.