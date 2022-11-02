VFW Tennessee State Commander Jim Irvin was in Hawkins County a few weeks to present the Rogersville VFW post an award in recognition of its 75th anniversary.
Little did he know at the time that he’d be returning to Rogersville on Nov. 11 to serve as keynote speaker for the annual Veterans Days service in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse.
“He (Rogersville Commander Dave Evans) called me, and he says, I don’t know of anybody else,” Irvan said. “He said, would you do it? I said, Yeah. Then I thought they might be expecting me in Nashville. But, the more I thought about it, I decided Rogersville is the bigger event.”
With Veterans Day about two weeks away (as of this interview with the Review) Irvan admitted that he hadn’t had time to finalize his Veterans Day presentation.
“I want to talk about the origins of Veterans Day and a little bit about the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” Irvan said. “There’s always some confusion on what each of those are about. And then talk about some of the other things that happened around those two days.”
Irvin, who resides in Harriman, became Tennessee VFW State Commander after being election unopposed on June 24.
He was in the Navy 1963-70 where he served as a nuclear operator on a ballistic missile submarine.
Although he served during the Vietnam era, Irvin said he wasn’t anywhere near that conflict. He earned his VFW eligibility by receiving his “patrol pin”.
He was fighting the Cold War.
The SSBN Deterrent Patrol Insignia is a uniform breast pin worn by Navy veterans of the submarine service who have completed strategic deterrent patrols in nuclear ballistic or cruise missile submarines.
‘Our main missions is community service’
After leaving the Navy Irvin worked for a company building nuclear reactors for the Navy, and then he went into construction of commercial nuclear power plants, retiring in 2009.
He joined the Harriman VFW in 2010 where he was quartermaster, and then post commander, and then became District Commander prior to being elected State Commander, which is a one year position.
The VFW ended last year with 15,504 Tennessee members. Tennessee has 87 VFW posts, including three in Hawkins County — Rogersville, Bulls Gap, and Church Hill.
Irvan said his job as VFW State Commander is mainly to assist local VFW posts in accomplishing their goals.
“As commander of the state I’ve been running around a lot, and I’ve been to 30-something different posts and talked to members,” Irvin said. “As State VFW Commander you’re in charge of all of the posts and making sure that they’re all doing their job. Our main missions is community service, so one of my jobs is to provide training and support to help our VFW posts across the state fulfill their mission.”
Irvan added, “There’s also a lot of public relations, making sure local posts are in good standing in our communities and in our system. If there’s a problem we want to take care of it and make sure that there’s not a real problem. Public relations is a major thing for us.”
Veterans Day Service agenda
Rogersville’s 2022 Veterans Day Service will be Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse on Main Street. The program begins with the ringing of the bell by Cub Scout Troop 100 to mark the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when World War I officially ended in 1918.
Rev. Tecky Hicks will offer the invocation, after which Dennis Elkins from Joseph Rogers VFW Post 9543 will serve as Masters of Ceremonies.
Posting of Colors will be performed by a color guard unit comprised of Cherokee and Volunteer NJROTC members. The National anthem will be sung by Rogersville City School member Haddley Ewing, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by RCS student Shelby Helton.
Irvin will be introduced by Rogersville VFW Post Commander Dave Evans.
Following Irvan’s presentation will be the placing of Wreath by the VFW Ladies Auxiliaries, Gold Star Families, and the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution, State of Franklin Chapter — assisted by the NJROTC.
The Cub Scouts, Haddley Ewing, and Shelby Helton will then release 21 balloons to honor Veterans, POWs, MIAs, and KIAs.
The event will close with a rifle salute perfomed by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and playing of Taps by past TN State Commander Darrell McPheron.
Free lunch for veterans
The Hawkins County Cattlemen’s Association will provide free lunch to veterans at its facility on Stanley Valley Road near the 11-W intersection following the Veterans Day Service.
Food City stores in Rogersville and Church Hill will each provide two free meals to a veteran with a Veteran’s ID card and Food City Value Card.
Southside Restaurant will be offering a free meal on Veterans Day with Veterans ID.
Big H BBQ will be feeding Veterans on Veterans Day with Veterans ID.
The Hale Springs Inn will be feeding Veterans on Veterans Day with Veterans ID.