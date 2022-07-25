Hawkins County Schools will be hosting their annual “Back to School Bash” parties all next week to give students a chance to see their new classroom, meet their teacher, and maybe even have a little fun before it’s time to hit the books again.
The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 8, which is an abbreviated day, followed by regular school days beginning on Aug. 9.
Each of the K-8 schools will host a Back to School Bash, while the two main high schools will have Freshmen Orientation/Open House.
Cherokee’s Freshman Orientation is July 19, 1-11:30 a.m.; and 1-3 p.m.
Volunteer’s Freshman Open House is Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m.
For the K-8 schools, it’s also an opportunity for students who are transitioning into a new school to tour the facility and find out where their classroom is so that first day is not so overwhelming.
“The schools will be providing families with information regarding schedules and supply,” said Dr. Michelle Harless, who is Assistant Director of Federal Programs. “Students will also have the opportunity to meet their teachers, find out about extra-curricular activities, and to learn more about the upcoming year.”
Back to School Bash schedule
Bulls Gap School: Aug. 3, 3-5 p.m.
Carters Valley Elementary: Aug. 3, 3-5 p.m.
Church Hill Elementary: Aug. 4, 4-7 p.m.
Church Hill Intermediate: Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m.
Church Hill Middle: Aug. 5, 2-4 p.m.
Clinch School: Aug. 4 5-7 p.m.
Hawkins Elementary: Aug. 3, 3-5 p.m.
Joseph Rogers Primary: Aug. 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Mooresburg Elementary: Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m.
Mount Carmel Elementary: Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m.
St. Clair Elementary: Aug. 8, 8-11:30 a.m.
Surgoinsville Elementary: Aug. 4, 4-6 p.m.
Surgoinsville Middle: Aug. 3 Back to School Bash, 2-4 p.m.’ Aug. 4 5th grade night, 4 p.m.
Rogersville Middle: (Four events in various communities, all 4-6 p.m. in parking lot) Aug. 1 at Pilgrim’s Rest Church; Aug. 2 at Persia Baptist Church; Aug. 2 at Keplar School; and Aug. 4 at Mooresburg Elementary.
School bus drivers needed
Hawkins County Schools is looking for bus drivers! We offer paid on the job training, starting pay at $70 per day with higher rates for prior experience, and no waiting periods for health insurance. Call for more information – (423) 272-7135.