anuary was a busy month at the Mount Carmel Library as we successfully served 432 patrons, circulated 537 books or DVDs, and provided 108 patron services such as making copies and sending faxes. We have launched our new Chromebook and Hotspot lending program and all four devices have been circulated. We also provide training in the use of this technology.
Mount Carmel Public Library has started a new volunteer program designed to encourage and train young people to use the library. The program is open to trainees aged 12-17. Due to COVID concerns, the training sessions are limited to small groups or families of 2-3. Appointments lasting 1 ½ to 2 hours can be scheduled on Wednesdays and Fridays. Currently we have two families participating but we have space for 4 more appointments.
Our Winter Reading Challenge is getting various results. Some people are reading books like there’s no tomorrow but are not interested in reporting them or adding to our numbers. Others are loving trying new genres, authors, and various sections of the library. Many patrons come in excited about a new author they have tried. Since one of our challenges is to read a book by a Canadian author, I discovered an author that I had not noticed before. We have since added a number of new books by Shari Lapena to the collection. Another challenge was to read a book about symbols. The library has two versions of the book , Code Talkers (Navaho soldiers who helped win the Pacific part of World War II), one for teens and one for adults. I have been challenged by the vocabulary in several books, because I do not speak French culinary words very well or do not care to know details about Wall Street. The Winter Reading Challenge will go on through March, so people still have time to sign up and challenge their brains, stretch their experience with new genres, as well as dust off their reading skills.
The Mount Carmel Library is open to the public every day except Sunday. Our hours are Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 10-8pm. Wed. and Fri., we are open from 10-4. On Saturday only form 10-2. You may come inside to check out the books, use our computers and WIFI and to make copies and send faxes. Our staff will also provide curbside service on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12:00-5:00pm. Our staff is always available to assist patrons with reading suggestions, computer help and in any way that we can.