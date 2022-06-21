Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) in Harrogate has announced the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2022.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher, grade point average for the semester.
The following Hawkins County students were recognized with over 500 of their peers:
Madison Carpenter of Mooresburg.
Sadie Conley of Surgoinsville.
Sinclair Conley of Surgoinsville.
Ashtyn Gibson of Church Hill.
Kaitlyn Luster of Rogersville.
Harper Russell of Rogersville.
Brent Smith of Mooresburg.
Harmony Wichelns of Rogersville.
