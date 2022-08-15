All seven members of the Hawkins County Board of Education were in agreement Thursday that school funds should be allocated in 2022-23 to offset what parents spend to provide their child with school supplies.
The only criticism of the plan proposed by BOE vice-chair Debbie Shedden was that the school year has already started, and many parents have already purchase school supplies.
The first full day of school in Hawkins County was last Tuesday, Aug. 9.
During last Thursday’s BOE meeting Shedden made a motion to supplement the BEP-provided instructional supply allotment by $40 per student.
This increase will cost the General Purpose School Fund Balance an estimated $250,000 based on last year’s enrollment figures.
“This will assist our households most affected by soaring gas prices, food costs, and just the general cost of living,” Shedden told the board.
Shedden noted that the additional $40 per student will hopefully relieve parents of the need to provide school supplies. Each school will receive $40 per student.
“Each principal will meet with his or her teachers to decide upon the needs they typically ask parents to supplement,” Shedden said. “This is instructional supplies only. No equipment. Only instructional supplies needed in each classroom during the course of the year are to be included. Items typically requested of parents such as notebooks, dividers, binders, pencils, pens, etc.”
The materials will be purchased by the schools and distributed by teachers as needed throughout the school year.
Board member Tecky Hicks, who is pastor at Surgoinsville First Baptist Church, told the board that on the previous night his church handed out 48 backpacks filled with school supplies that were donated by the church.
“I’m not speaking against this at all,” Hicks said. “It would have been wonderful if we’d done this a couple of months ago, or if we’d had a July meeting when we could have done this.”
Hicks added, “Some of the complaints I got last night (at church) were it’s late because many of these parents who couldn’t afford within their own budgets to buy the material for their kids had already spent that money.”
Director of schools Matt Hixson noted that there are materials parents are asked to supply throughout the school year.
“Even though some items have been purchased by parents already, it will still benefit those students throughout the course of the year,” Hixson said. “In hindsight we could have voted on this in June, and we could have put it in the budget and rolled it forward.”
Shedden’s motion was approved 7-0. Board Chairman Chris Christian thanked Shedden for this suggestion.
“It is late, but I’d rather get to the party late than not at all,” Christian said.