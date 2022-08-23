I am sure we have all noticed the influx of homeless people here in Rogersville. There seems to be more everyday. Where are they coming from? Why are they here?
Who better to answer these questions than the homeless themselves. A few agreed to be interviewed. Some allowed photos, and some allowed limited photos.
Heathers’ Story
“I found myself on the streets following a divorce. I have been homeless now for three years. I need family support the most. I had a falling out with my family.”
Would you go to a shelter if you had the opportunity?: “I don’t trust shelters. I hear horror stories of things that happen, even stories of human trafficking and I am afraid.”
What is your biggest obstacle sleeping on the streets?: “We need someplace dry. Even a tent camp would be helpful. The police throw us off of public property all the time!”.
Do you feel safe sleeping?: “I am safe with my group of homeless friends. There is safety in numbers.”
Can you go to public housing?: “It’s not that easy to get into. There are restrictions, waiting lists, proof of income for utilities and things required I cannot meet.‘‘
Do you feel hopeful or hopeless?: “I struggle with sadness and I have given up expectations. Especially after being on the streets for three years. No one cares.”
May I ask you what your education level is?: “Yes. I have an MBA. and I attended high school here in Rogersville.”
What assistance are you receiving?: “I get food stamps. I eat a meal at God’s Blueprint during the week and I am able to shower. Array Of Hope will help us with clothing and shoes. I have a government phone but I cannot always get it charged. We manage but it’s hard out here.”.
How are you treated?: “I have been treated badly just for going into a fast food restaurant to use the WiFi. I have had the police called and I am currently facing a charge. But there are some places we are allowed. Some people are kind and some are not. That’s just part of life out here.”
Janes’ Story
“I was just in a bad situation with a very abusive boyfriend. After being beaten I went on the run. I stayed anywhere I could hide homeless. With an abuser you find yourself isolated and alone. I tend to still isolate myself even now. I don’t have a working cell phone. I prefer to charge it just to listen to music to escape my circumstances in my mind, even just briefly. Each morning getting my phone charged is important for my music. I still fear other people and tend to separate from the other homeless yet I know most of them from growing up here. I am from Rogersville and I graduated school with honors. I see many on the streets from school. Still, I am afraid, especially at night. I carry a knife and pepper spray. Sometimes when you are sleeping people steal your things or mess with you. A decent job would be my answer out of this but I have doubts holding me back such as not having a physical address. I also have a charge that I really need to have expunged but that costs a lot of money. The only money I receive is from cleaning my aunt’s house now and then. I don’t get food stamps or anything else. Though I am terrified out here I must keep faith”.
Nalonas’ Story
“In February my sweet landlord got cancer and felt it best to sell my house. I understood completely. The house sold immediately so I put my things and my adult son’s belongings in storage. We couldn’t find a place so we decided to camp with a tent. We even had senior pets to care for and they meant the world to us. Camping in Moorseburg we lost our beloved cat. I am giving you my cat’s picture. We would love to have our cat back. The panhandling we did was only to provide for our beloved pets. We tried to remain cheerful despite it all. After all, it wasn’t forever, just long enough to save some more money. We respectfully camped on TVA property and we always cleaned up previous garbage and took it to the dump. We believed in making things better than we found them. And we only stayed the amount of time we legally could at each site until the car broke down. We ended up by a bridge and we now had no way to get to work. There were many nights we hid to avoid arrest. I slept with a knife next to me. Our temporary situation lasted about 5 months, long months and some in the freezing winter. I now have a job at Quality Inn and I have some really great managers. Knowing I was homeless they still gave me a chance and a job. We now live in the hotel. Having hot water is a blessing, especially when you have arthritis and screws in your spine. As far as education I have some college. But in my opinion, our homeless need direction, structure and to be taught life skills. Our community needs leadership instead of jail for our homeless.”
A Home Grown Issue
According to Mickey Wilcox from God’s Blueprint, the majority of the homeless community is right here from Rogersville and many have family here.
There are rumors homeless are bussed in from Kingsport, being paid $100 by the city to be dropped off here. Not true, says Wilcox. People need to recognize this as a home grown issue. Not every situation is the same either. There is mental illness, addiction and hard luck making up the homeless population here.
He says we see more now as construction takes place and brush and woods are removed. Indeed they have nowhere left to hide except in plain sight. There are approximately 70 individuals now being served at God’s Blueprint and there are more they have not reached yet. There they are given needed supplies, a place for a shower, a hot meal and faith.
According to Wilcox, “ We all have a calling to serve. Jesus calls us to help the poor. These are indeed the poor in need.”
He does not believe a community shelter is the answer. He is in favor of a more transitional style of housing with program structure. Right now even some land where tents could be allowed is very desired.
Wilcox says this vision would provide a way to reach them and help get them safely off of the streets. A budget would have to include at very least portable potties, water and a manager. Very basic.
From there transition out if they are able. A new problem facing the homeless is a class E felony charge for simply being homeless and that alone is enough to keep them from public housing qualifications.
Wilcox did provide us with the 2021 end of year service report. Four families and two single homeless individuals were able to find housing. There were 80 homeless served.
Mr. Wilcox can be reached at God’s Blueprint 205 S. Armstrong Road in Rogersville. His cell phone number is (423) 754-4937. Donations are very much needed. These are our own and our people. We cannot turn a blind eye.