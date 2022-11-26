The Marble City, the Scruffy City, or the Maker City, whatever you call it, Knoxville, TN has become a culinary destination.
Locals and visitors eat their way through this unpretentious mountain town while exploring rich culinary inspirations ranging from Appalachian flavors to dishes brought from around the globe.
Take a trip through historic buildings turned into modern restaurants, including one of Knoxville’s first taverns, while learning about multigenerational restaurant families and pioneers who struck out on their own.
In this lecture, Paula Johnson shares the stories behind Knoxville’s food scene from her book Unique Eats & Eateries of Knoxville and brings the personal touch of her food tours and her well trained palette for good food to this guide. You’ll never have to wonder what restaurant to try next in Knoxville.
The event will be held at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 South Gay Street in Knoxville on Thursday, Dec. 1 at noon.
About the Speaker
East Tennessee native Paula Johnson spends much time studying Knoxville history and culinary hot spots to share with guests on her award-winning Knoxville Food Tours. Since 2010 she has personally led over 1000 tours, hosting locals as well as visitors from all over the country and the world and has received the Service Supplier of the Year Award from the Greater Knoxville Hospitality Association. Paula was asked to be a guest speaker at the East Tennessee Historical Society and the Knoxville History Project based on her first book, Lost Restaurants of Knoxville, and was also featured at the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Designer Home and Garden Tour and the Symphony League Showhouse. She enjoys participating with the March of Dimes as a judge in their annual fundraising presentation and cooking competition, Signature Chefs Auction.
If you would like more information about this event, email Kelley Weatherley-Sinclair kelleyws@eastTNhistory.org or call 865-215-8824.
East Tennessee Historical Society
The East Tennessee Historical Society is one of the most active private historical organizations in the state. We specialize in finding creative ways to introduce the public to the fascinating world of history. Lectures, tours, award-winning exhibits, family heritage programs, genealogy classes, and student and teacher education appeal to people of all ages.
Recognizing that East Tennessee’s history, heritage, and geography are distinct from the rest of the state, the East Tennessee Historical Society provides services and programs uniquely tailored to the region.