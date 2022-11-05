Fisheries_Techniques_Class-215_web

Many courses in the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture’s new School of Natural Resources include hands-on experiences for students. Undergraduate and master degree concentrations are available in both forestry and in wildlife and fisheries (shown). Students may also pursue doctorates in natural resources.

 courtesy UTIA

KNOXVILLE – One of the most popular academic departments at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture may soon be designated as the institute’s first school.

Trending Recipe Videos