These specially designed facilities provide needed care for those with dementia.
Here’s what to look for and expect when making critical choices for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
WHEN YOU VISIT
There are a number of questions which are essential when evaluating a memory care facility, according to the Alzheimer’s Association:
How often are doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners on the premises of the prospective facility?
There should be a registered nurse available at all times. What are their training protocols, and are they specific to dementia?
The facility should be in compliance with all state requirements.
What is the ratio of staff members to residents? Are families allowed to actively participate in the planning of care, and are they encouraged to regularly communicate with staff members?
Therapies including physical, speech, occupational and recreational should be offered. Do they keep track of how often patients fall, and how does management work to address this concerning issue?
Staff members should closely monitor nutrition; ask to see menus and inquire about special dietary needs and requests.
As a patient’s needs change, how is that addressed through continuing care? Do they have a long-range plan for residents, so that they may “age in place” with the proper care and dignity?
SERVICES
An everyday retirement home won’t do. Ensure that the staff at any prospective memory care center are specially trained to work with patients suffering from dementia, since their needs are so specific.
Look for facilities which offer memory-enhancing activities and therapies. Services offered should include medicinal management, mobility assistance, incontinence care, housekeeping, transportation, laundry and healthy meals.
SAFETY
Caregivers want to improve the quality of life for Alzheimer’s sufferers, but safety is the first priority. The best memory care facilities are carefully designed to reduce confusion, with architectural and planning concepts meant to address common issues like wandering.
There should be clear lines of sight, and secure exits. Areas or wings of the facility may be themed, so that patients can associate certain colors or imagery with activities, rooms or hallways.
Other design elements are sometimes put in place simply to stimulate their patients’ senses.
Sensors throughout the community may also track residents in order to keep them safe. Look for a low staff-to-patient ratio, so that they can pay the most personal attention to a resident’s needs and well being.