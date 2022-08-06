milkweed

Butterfly milkweed adds bright pops of vivid orange color to Tennessee landscapes starting in early June. The native milkweed species, shown here growing at the University of Tennessee Gardens, Crossville, has a small, tidy habit that fits well in many garden beds. It performs best, however, when planted in poor soils, even heavy clay, rather than rich, fertile soils, and full sun is a must. Photo courtesy of Janet Dowlen.

Tennessee is fortunate to have 14 native species of milkweed (Asclepias sp.). Most are easily grown from seed and can do well in landscape plantings.

Trending Recipe Videos