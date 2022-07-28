Get ready to make some other lunch boxes jealous with these A+ lunch ideas.
Pickle Reubens
Fewer carbs, same crunch. Recipe is from Delish.
Ingredients
3 large pickles
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon relish
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 pound corned beef, thinly sliced
3 slices Swiss cheese
Directions
1. Slice the pickles in half lengthwise. Using a small spoon, scoop out the seeds.
2. Make the sauce by whisking together mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and Worcestershire sauce in a small bowl.
3. Spread the sauce on a pickle half, then top with corned beef and cheese. Top with the other half of the pickle and secure with a toothpick.
Stovetop White Macaroni and Cheese
Yes, please. Recipe is from Jehan Can Cook.
Ingredients
16 ounces box of macaroni, cooked according to package directions
8 ounces shredded sharp white cheddar
8 ounces shredded provolone cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 tablespoons Butter
3 tablespoons Flour
2 cups milk
1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1. Melt butter over low heat, then stir in flour to combine. Cook for a minute, stirring frequently, then add the milk slowly and whisk until smooth. Cook over low heat until it thickens, about 5 minutes.
2. Add the spices and salt, then the cheeses and stir until melted. Add the pasta and cook for a minute, then remove from the heat. Allow the macaroni to sit for five minutes to thicken before serving.
Turkey Florentine Sandwiches
Jazz up a boring turkey sandwich for a lunchtime treat. Recipe is from Taste of Home.
Ingredients
1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup fresh baby spinach
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 ounces sliced turkey breast
2 slices part-skim mozzarella
4 slices whole wheat bread
Cooking spray
Directions
1. Saute mushrooms in oil until tender. Add the spinach and the garlic and cook for one minute.
2. Layer the spinach, turkey and cheese on two bread slices, then top with the remaining bread. Spritz the outsides of the sandwiches with cooking spray and cook on a panini maker or indoor grill for 4-5 minutes, or until the bread is browned and the cheese is melted.