Students from Friends at Play Preschool took a field trip Gold Star Fitness in Rogersville last week to learn about health and wellness.
Field trips are a wonderful learning experience children. Today’s student’s are visual, hands-on learners. Field trips allow children to touch, feel, and actually experience the lessons they’re learning at school.
Preschoolers at Friends at Play spent last week learning about health and wellness. There is no better way to learn about health and wellness than to take a field trip to Gold Star Fitness, Rogersville’s longest standing fitness center. Staff at Gold Star Fitness were elated to host the preschoolers and their parents for an interactive tour of the facility.
Students learned the importance of staying active, healthy eating habits, and even participated in a fun-filled fitness class.
Director Renee Price was excited for this field trip because, “We’ve not done very many off-site activities since COVID.”
Renee also added, “We brought them to Gold Star Fitness because they have to learn how to be healthy at a young age.”
According to the CDC, “Regular physical activity can help children and adolescents improve cardiopulmonary fitness, build strong bones and muscles, control weight, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and reduce the risk of developing health conditions such as: Heard disease, cancer.”
Dee Bowman, manager at Gold Star Fitness Rogersville, happily welcomed the preschoolers and their families for a field trip to the gym.
“I think it’s wonderful the teachers at ‘Friends at Play’ are teaching the children the importance of good health,” Bowman said. “It was so much fun watching the children enjoy themselves while exercising.”
The preschoolers left their field trip energized, happy, and maybe a little stronger.