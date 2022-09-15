The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen tabled a request Tuesday by the Hawkins County Relay or Life to move its annual spring fundraising event from the City Park to downtown.
Relay for Life spokesperson Karen Price told the BMA that a lot of other communities have moved their events downtown as well.
“Greeneville has, Kingsport has their’s up there where the Merry-Go-Round is, and Sevier County has even gone downtown, where they were (previously) out at Patriot Park,” Price said. “A couple of years ago we were shut down by the Cancer Society when COVID was blooming, and we only got to do our luminaries downtown, and only on certain spots. We had a lot of positive feedback from that. I think it was one of the prettiest luminaries we’ve ever had. We lined the streets, and as it got dark you had those luminaries shining. A lot of people asked us why we couldn’t do them again.”
In its heyday the Hawkins County Relay For Life attracted 500 or more people to its annual event at the City Park. In recent years, especially after COVID its been closer to 200.
Price added, “People are losing interest. When we had the luminaries down here (downtown) we had people who’d never seen them stop and sit down on the benches. They said, ‘I never knew about this’. They enjoyed just coming and sitting on the benches and looking at the luminaries. It’s beautiful at the (City) Park, but it is (beautiful) downtown too.”
Price said the Relay can be flexible with its schedule and they’re willing to work around other downtown events, although they would prefer to stay within April, May, or June.
Price noted that one motive for moving the Relay downtown is to support downtown businesses, particularly the restaurants.
“We want to shut the town down, and I know that’s iffy, but if that’s not possible we do have Plan B and Plan C,” Price said.
Price said she was previously informed that the town doesn’t like to close downtown for non-profit fundraisers.
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens noted, “When you get into this sort of thing you could be shutting your town down numerous times.”
Price said Plan B would be to have the restaurants request the shutdown, and the Relay for Life staff would manage the Relay on the restaurants’ behalf.
Plan C would be to hold the event at Crockett Springs Park and have food trucks supply the food.
“I’d rather push these restaurants than have some out-of-town food truck,” Price said.
Alderman Eloise Edwards said she hates to see the event come out of the park.
“It’s beautiful out there,” Edwards said.
The board approved a motion by vice mayor Brian Hartness to table the request and put it back on the agenda for October or November.