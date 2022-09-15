realy request

Hawkins County Relay For Life spokesperson Karen Price asked the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday for permission to move the annual springtime event from the Rogersville City Park to downtown Rogersville.

 Jeff Bobo

The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen tabled a request Tuesday by the Hawkins County Relay or Life to move its annual spring fundraising event from the City Park to downtown.

Rogersville, TN

Sept. 13, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos