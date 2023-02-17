Ten high-achieving high school seniors from across the region including Volunteer's Eliza Smith have been selected as the newest members of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at East Tennessee State University.
Smith, a Volunteer High School senior from Church Hill, is a self-published novelist who has also won numerous state and national level awards for writing and speaking.
Smith has always been captivated by the power of words. She is also passionate about serving and leading, whether at school — where she is vice president of Key Club, president of Beta Club, founder of First Priority, competes on the swimming and cross-country teams and acts with the Drama Club — or in her community, as a member of Y.E.L.L. Mayor’s Youth Council.
Smith has also attended Volunteer Girls State and is an Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 honoree.
“Eliza Smith (is) an amazing young lady who leads by example, puts others before herself, (and) has a heart that inspires,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “Eliza does and will continue to make a lifelong impact on anyone she is around.”
Smith and her none Roan classmates will join 24 returning Roan Scholars on campus in the fall as part of the prestigious four-year scholarship program.
“We are very excited to select 10 new Roan Scholars for the first time,” said Executive Director Scott Jeffress. “(Roan Founder) Mr. Louie Gump’s initial vision for the Roan included having at least 10 students in each class. From an inaugural class of four Roan Scholars, we have more than doubled that class size over time, and it is wonderful to see this aspect of Mr. Gump’s original vision now becoming a reality. We are grateful to ETSU, and to all of the individual donors and business partners whose ongoing financial support makes that growth possible.”
This year’s class of Roan Scholars was selected from among more than 100 outstanding students across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
“Members of the Roan Class of 2027 have been recognized for their academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements at local, state and national levels," Jeffress said. "From teaching first aid classes and volunteering with summer reading enhancement programs, to spearheading a new community Jamboree to benefit local merchants and brightening the days of children in the foster system, they are already leading and serving in their communities, and we look forward to seeing all the ways they will make a positive impact on ETSU’s campus and our region in the future."
Roan Class of 2027
Peyton Gentry: Johnson County High School, Mountain City. A strong advocate for rural community health, Gentry helps teach CPR and first aid in her community, has organized a school-wide blood drive, and attended the Rural High School Medical Camp hosted by ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.
Olivia Holly: Elizabethton High School, Elizabethton. An accomplished student-athlete and leader, Holly is an all-region varsity basketball player who also competes in track and field, serves as senior class vice president, is a student ambassador, and was crowned Homecoming Queen last fall.
Nora Honeycutt: Science Hill High School, Johnson City. Honeycutt recognizes the value of humor as a communication tool. President of the Science Hill Improv Team, she has earned high statewide rankings in National Speech and Debate Association competitions, studied sign language, and served in a number of other leadership roles at school and in the community.
Grace Kellner: Daniel Boone High School, Jonesborough. Kellner has been an active member of 4-H for the past eight years, serving in key leadership positions, earning numerous awards at the regional and state level, and recently speaking at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
Shelby Koerten: Sevier County High School, Sevierville. Koerten has “always had a love of stories” that has manifested itself through dance, theater and public speaking.
Olivia Lamb: Morristown High School East, Morristown. Lamb is the top cadet in her JROTC unit, having been named Junior Cadet of the Year in 2022 and earning three national level medals.
Maggie Martin: Mitchell High School, Spruce Pine, N.C. Martin has a deep love and appreciation for music as well as a deep passion and curiosity regarding “all things political.”
Olivia Nothnagel: West Ridge High School, Blountville. Nothnagel serves as a student ambassador for West Ridge High School, which opened in fall 2021 after three area high schools were combined. Named Homecoming Queen in 2022, she has played varsity tennis since her freshman year, serves as secretary of the West Ridge High School Key Club and is a Beta Club Scholar and National Honors Scholar.
About the Roan
“With nearly 100 alumni now leading and serving throughout our region and around the world, and with our largest-ever incoming class, it is impressive to see the continued growth and development of the Roan Program over the past two-plus decades,” said Roan Steering Committee Chair Mark Kinser.
The Roan Scholars Leadership Program empowers students to be leaders of excellence who will positively impact the ETSU campus, the region and the world.
The Roan scholarship offers four years of unique, out-of-the-classroom experiences and opportunities designed to challenge and inspire students to grow and develop as leaders. The scholarship also includes a significant financial award for tuition and fees, room and board and books.
The Roan, which continues to be funded primarily by private donations, was established by Louie Gump in 1997. The first class of Roan Scholars entered in 2000. For more information, contact the Roan office at (423) 439-7677 or RoanScholars@etsu.edu, or visit the Roan website at RoanScholars.org.