Are you looking for a way to give back to your community? Are you looking for a place to start a career in Public Safety?
If you answered yes to either question, Hawkins County Rescue Squad is your answer! Hawkins County Rescue Squad is currently accepting applications Junior Members and Crewettes.
Applications for Junior Members are open to both males and females ages 12 — 18. All training, uniforms, and equipment are provided. Applications for Junior Member can be obtained by attending one of our Junior Member Meetings that are held on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at our station.
Junior Member Applications can also be obtained from our website. For additional information about the Junior Program, please visit our website or contact Junior Squad Director Sandra Lewis at 423-231-4254.
Applications for Crewettes are open to females ages 14 and above. Applications for Crewettes can be obtained by attending the monthly Crewette Meeting on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at our station. For additional information about the Crewettes, please visit our website or contact Crewette President Rita Legg at 423-327-3772.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad has been serving the citizens of Hawkins County since June 1958 and is committed to providing the best possible services to those we serve.
Without the help of our members, our over 63 years of service to Hawkins County would have not been possible. Join our team today and be a part of another 63 years of service to Hawkins County!