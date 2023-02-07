Burem Missionary Baptist Church members felt they had heard God speak to them since the Hawkins County School System reported it would be closing Keplar Elementary School and would be selling it.
Located less than a mile from Keplar School, Burem was led to make the purchase for community purposes, and believes the school location — just 6 miles off Main Street in Rogersville — is an ideal location for many kinds of activities and events which they believe God will make apparent in days to come.
Historically churches have felt it to be essential to offer an official dedication of a building back to God and his purposes when either they build a new building or acquire one as in the case with Burem. Churches across Hawkins County were invited to attend the historic event Sunday at Keplar.
Pastor Fuzz Bradley allowed people to walk through the empty classrooms, auditorium and cafeteria to catch a vision of all the possibilities the building could hold.
Although it has been reported that they hope to create a community center, with a long term plan of converting Keplar into a Christian School, Bradley also stated Sunday the only concrete plans for the building at this time is to begin an effort to raise money to replace the roof. He stated that’s as far as Burem’s plans for the building have materialized thus far.
Bradley told the group Sunday that a donation from Norman and Debbie Cinnamon helped make the purchase possible, and the church would find a way to remember these two outstanding members who now both are deceased.
Burem Baptist was founded about 25 years ago and seems to be one of the churches always involved in community activities. Their mission statement comes from Matthew 28:19 that is God’s command to “Go” into all the world reaching people for Jesus.
They are actively involved in supporting both local and foreign missions and were a key church last year bringing the Go Tell Crusade to Rogersville which saw 400 decisions for Christ.
Burem is in the process of creating a formal way to contact the church offering services, resources and donations. Their address is 1324 Burem Road, Rogersville and the church phone number is 423-921-4491.