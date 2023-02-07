Burem Missionary Baptist Church members felt they had heard God speak to them since the Hawkins County School System reported it would be closing Keplar Elementary School and would be selling it.

Burem Baptist Church located in the Appalachia Community of Hawkins County TN felt God speaking loudly to them to purchase a newly vacant school.

Today, Pastor "Fuzz" Brandley gathered others pastors and church members in addition to his to meet at the school building and pray a dedication offering it back to God's Kingdom and His uses.

Pastor Fuzz said people have ask about what is next and all we know now is that we need a roof. We believe the God that called us to purchase it will take care of every need.

Pastor Fuzz also stated this purchase is for the community and it will take a community effort to make it what it needs to be.

Contact Burem at:

Burem Missionary Baptist Church

1324 Burem Rd

Rogersville, TN. 37857

www.buremchurch.com

423-921-4491

Trending Recipe Videos