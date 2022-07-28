Hawkins County 4-H recently sent five teams to the Eastern Region 4-H Wildlife Judging Contest in Knoxville, bringing home several top-5 and top-10 awards.
This contest was open to 4-H members from all 33 counties in the Eastern Region in 4th grade through 12th grade.
Contestants had to identify various species of Tennessee wildlife by their call, pelts, skull, and other identifying attributes. Next, they use their knowledge of species habitat requirements to make recommendations for habitat management.
Students are practicing the skills used in careers in wildlife and forestry.
The Junior Division, Hawkins County had 2 teams: Team A: Maggie Webb, Shelbie Webb, and Caleb Christian Team B: Grey Kirkpatrick, Matt Kirkpatrick, and Derek Richards.
Team A placed fourth overall in their age division while Team B placed third. Matt, Shelbie, and Derek all placed within the top 10 individuals in the contest.
The Junior High Team consisting of Aaron Sims, Nathaniel Cope, and Fisher Webb placed ninth in their division.
Hawkins County had 2 senior high teams representing at this contest.
Team A members were: Emma Houck, Anna Houck, Rebecca Pinkston, and Leah Lipe.
Team B members were: Hunter Webb, Chadd Carpenter, and Chloe Goode.
Team A placed fourth while Team B placed 8th in this division.
Emma Houck placed 9th individually in the Senior High Division.