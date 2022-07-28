4-H

Pictured: Front Row (l to r): Aaron Sims, Caleb Christian, Maggie Webb, Shelbie Webb, Matt Kirkpatrick, Grey Kirkpatrick, Derek Richards. Back Row (l to r): Emily Barton Extension Agent, Nathaniel Cope, Chloe Goode, Emma Houck, Rebekah Pinkston, Leah Lipe, Anna Houck, Fisher Webb, Chadd Carpenter, Hunter Webb, Jack Price Extension Agent.

 contributed

Hawkins County 4-H recently sent five teams to the Eastern Region 4-H Wildlife Judging Contest in Knoxville, bringing home several top-5 and top-10 awards.

Trending Recipe Videos