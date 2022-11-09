Janice Chesnutt Newman quickly learned in the Navy that she was an “Alpha Female” which helped her thrive in the male dominated field of naval aircraft maintenance.
She joined the Navy when she was 18 years old shortly after graduating from Cherokee High School in 1992.
During her 14 year career, she has worked on P-3 aircraft, with anti-submarine warfare, reconnaissance, drug interdiction and special projects capabilities.
She earned her Enlisted Aviation Warfare designation and was awarded five Navy & Marine Corps Achievement, three Good Conduct, two National Defense, two Kosovo Campaign, Armed Forces Service, Global War on Terrorism Service and NATO Medals.
Ribbons include Navy Unit Citation, Joint Meritorious Unit Citation, Navy E, Sea Service Deployment, Navy & Marine Corps Overseas Service.
Janice decided on a military career because she loved to travel and experience new things. Coming from the small town of Rogersville, Janice did not see a lot of opportunity.
“Once when I was a child I went for an airplane ride and I loved it,” she tells The Review. She had considered the Air Force but they didn’t offer the training she was looking for. She learned that the Navy did navigational training, radar, radio, and offered a much broader field with aircraft.
During her career in the Navy, Janice spent most of her time with airplanes and developed a love for P-3 aircraft. She went anywhere the P-3 went.
Janice became part of the Avionics Technician Ground Crew Maintenance Team. When a plane landed, she repaired and maintained the equipment before the aircraft were sent back out.
A Male Dominated Field
There were not a lot of women doing this job with a squadron of about 400 people. There were maybe 20% women.
Her field was even less women and she quickly learned it was male dominated.
“I learned I was an alpha female and sometimes intimidated others, and had to fight more than one battle,” she said. “I am a ‘by the book’ person. I was happy with who I woke up with in the morning and that was myself. I was not always so loved by my bosses. Alpha females are intimidating leaders to their peers and immediate supervisors, those that were competing for the same promotions. It was a very cut-throat world. I accepted that fact because I knew there would be no aircrew die on my watch. And for that, I gained much respect from the officers and enlisted that operated on a P-3 I worked on.”
A P-3 aircraft has advanced submarine detection sensors and can also carry a mix of weapons. She was never on a ship in the Navy, instead she was always on land. She absolutely loved working on the aircraft.
Over the years, the P-3 platform has evolved with the times and missions of the Navy and other military/government agencies. The aircraft that are known as Hurricane Hunters and fly into the eye of a storm and US Customs are both P-3s. It patrols over land and over water, escorting and protecting troops and ships.
Janice attended boot camp in RTC Orlando, Florida in the fall of 1992. She went through Basic Electricity & Electronics (BE&E) in Millington, Tennessee and Avionics Electronic Warfare at Corry Station, Pensacola Florida before arriving at her first squadron VQ-2 in Rota,Spain.
They flew the EP-3E Aries II. While there, she deployed to Souda Bay, Crete numerous times to support operations in the former Yugoslavia region. She recalls interacting with Bosnian refugees and local residents. “Most were happy we were there, but one incident stands out.
While out at a favorite restaurant, we were approached by refugees who were grieving the loss of family. They cried out ‘your planes kill my people!’ It was a sobering thought and I felt immediate empathy for them.”
In 1996, Janice transferred to her second squadron VP-45 in Jacksonville, Florida. They flew the P-3C Orion. She was deployed twice to Sigonella, Sicily and once to Puerto Rico. Her first deployment to Sicily and Puerto Rico were typical.
In Sicily, they patrolled and in Puerto Rico did drug interdiction. When drug runners on cigarette boats were located, the Coast Guard were notified and detained the smugglers. In between deployments, Janice became part of the Ordnance Load Team, where she loaded bombs, missiles and special equipment on the wings and belly on the P-3. She found that interesting and stayed on as a P-3 expert.
USS Cole Bombing Changed Everything
During her second deployment to Sigonella, Sicily, everything changed on October 12, 2000. While refueling in Yemen, the USS Cole was bombed by terrorists. “We lost 17 shipmates, brothers and sisters, and the others risked their lives to save their ship. Members of our squadron flew to Germany to escort our fallen shipmates.
The flight line went from everyday operations to high alert.” The P-3’s mission changed again that day. The squadron flew armed patrols while escorting ships through the Suez Canal. The aircraft was loaded with missiles and other armament.
In 2001, Janice transferred to her third squadron BUPERS SDC Dallas, Texas. While there, she maintained a high priority asset. “I was there when 9/11 happened. It was surreal sitting on the tarmac with no aircraft flying or no engines turning.
I remember that the most that day.” She continued to work with the P-3 platform until 2004, when she was sent to Center for Naval Leadership (CNL) Bangor, Washington for formal training as an Instructor. While there, she received an involuntary separation due to medical issues. She worked with the Leadership office as an Administrative Assistant while waiting for her separation.
“My mind could still do the job, but my body just couldn’t. Years of going up and down the aircraft ladders, carrying toolboxes and electronic equipment, even loading bombs all took a toll on my body.” She stayed until the end of her enlistment in 2006. She was 33 years old.
Currently Janice is on her own mission. As an alpha personality, she enjoys being her own boss at TNNAVYVET. She specializes in doing laser cuts, engraving plaques, wood pieces and glass.