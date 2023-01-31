Hosting the January Chamber Breakfast, Of One Accord Ministry released its annual report for 2022, which showed 94,880 people were served with $4,968,610 worth of goods and services.
Ministry director Sheldon Livesay noted that the most important statistic for 2022 was 108 people giving their lives to Christ.
Livesay remembered starting a food pantry on behalf of the Area Church Council of churches in his home in 1988.
Livesay said it didn’t take long before realizing that wouldn’t work and moving to a small building on South Church Street 35 years ago this year.
Livesay stated, he wanted to thank the local community for their 35 year partnership and contributed the growth of the ministry over these years to a direct result of God’s blessings and the volunteers and resources made available through local churches to serve those ministry efforts.
Both board and staff were introduced, but it was stressed, “we can’t do all the work! Without your support it couldn’t be done.” In 2022, some 94,880 people were served with $4,968,610 worth of goods and services with 108 people giving their lives to Christ.
“The anchor program operated by the ministry is food”, Livesay continued. 28,076 people were helped through the three food pantries, but another 6,320 people were given food through pre-packaged food boxes during distributions. 11,707 were served through Thanksgiving or Christmas distributions. Then 6,655 meals were served through the senior meals program with 2,408 lunches being served through the summer feeding program. All together this accounts for some 55,000 of the clients or families served last year.
At the Medical Mission in Church Hill, 450 patient visits were recorded with 4,094 prescriptions being written and 902 other procedures were done. The Medical Mission, now 23 years old has grown and is planning to expand their space. They are letting community partners know they need additional doctors and nurses to increase their capacity.
On 3 separate occasions, medical, dental, and vision clinics were done serving 398 people which represented providers working 6 days in Rogersville providing these services.
1,082 winter coats were distributed, 11,708 people received goods like diapers, Bibles and all the things given through referrals. 1,280 Christmas backpacks were distributed during Christmas and 624 school kits were distributed to schools to give to students encountering need.
In Sneedville, through a partnership program to improve dental hygiene, 1,200 dental kits were provided to Hancock County schools which are distributed through elementary and middle school classes twice a year.
Christmas for the Children has always been a favorite program in our county and through 37 separate Christmas parties during December served 1,358 children with 2,353 parents or others receiving help also.
The two community meeting rooms in Rogersville were used 610 times giving public groups and clubs a place to meet.
The Mission is a newer program of the ministry operating in Sneedville doing a pregnancy support center, mentoring program in the schools, life-skills training in the justice center and operates one of the best drug recovery programs in the state. They had 9,202 encounters.
Another newer program is Heaven’s Bell Diaper Pantry in Church Hill which saw 2,976 people giving out 80,805 diapers.
Mission Teams have been able to do a host of work within the two county service area, including distributions, home repairs, and other work for the community. 191 people were served in Rogersville and 2,595 were served in Sneedville.
During this 35th Anniversary year, watch for special ways the ministry will say thank you to the community for your support in special events, distributions, and customer appreciation days.