Foliage, plants, traditional items and candles in the shades of autumn can provide just the right season-focused touch for your next table setting. Then complement your fall centerpiece with handpicked accessories to complete the look.
Look for leaves, branches, vegetables and flowers that reflect the traditional colors of fall — from rich reds to bold oranges to warm yellows. Weave them together into a circular or oval shape to create the foundation of your centerpiece, or craft a free-form garland. You could also paint a plain woven bread basket to create a cozy place to collect it all. If you’re not necessarily that crafty, you can also purchase an autumn-themed centerpiece and use these handpicked items to personalize it. Cornucopias are a classic choice that will provide timeless memories for a new generation. Place fall-colored and -scented flowers around the arrangement. Complete the centerpiece with wheat sprigs, small pumpkins and squash, or other seasonal foods like apples.
Select napkins, placemats and a tablecloth that fit into the color palette you’ve created with the centerpiece. Then get creative: Paint leaf patterns by hand on wooden napkin rings to give them a sense of homemade charm. A hollowed-out pumpkin can also be used as a vase. Large fallen leaves from outdoors can serve as fall-focused place cards. Rinse them first, then allow each to dry before carefully inscribing them with the names of friends and family. Go around the table, placing one in front of each plate.
Make sure your centerpiece isn’t so large that there isn’t room for glasses, condiments and serving platters. It also shouldn’t be so tall that guests struggle to see one another. Don’t light the candles, since that may interfere with the scrumptious aromas associated with the meal you’ll serve at this fall gathering. Don’t be afraid to keep it simple: Arrange a grouping of mismatched gourds and pumpkins to very easily transform your tabletop. Focus on varying sizes and colors. Rather than worrying with formal floral arrangements, collect dried branch stalks in a variety of vases.
For more pops of color, wrap the branches with wool and fleece, creating a sculptural conversation piece.
