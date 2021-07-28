Music Mondays, at Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville, will feature a group of musicians from Music Junction. The concert is set for August 2, starting at 5PM. For many years Music Junction, located in the community center by the softball fields, has been a popular Thursday night destination for local amateur and professional entertainers. Featuring a friendly and informal atmosphere, the junction offers free admission and refreshments, and everyone is offered the opportunity to perform instrumentally and vocally.
It’s a family friendly occasion that features food around six, and the house band regulars are a very experienced group that is capable of adapting to almost any performer. The expected participants include TJ Harrell on keyboards and vocals, Jimmy Dodson/guitar and vocals, Pete Lipe/guitar and vocals, Edd Frost/bass guitar, Bob Hammer/fiddle, K.P. Collins/drums, Carl Jones/bass, Kevin Collins/guitar and vocals, Aaron Trent/steel guitar, Ryan Henard/mandolin, Laree McMurray/fiddle, and a host of excellent vocalists to provide a wide range of musical genres.
Bring a lawn chair, a picnic dinner, and come join us in the park for an enjoyable evening. Remember to support your sponsor, the Rogersville Heritage Association, for making this program possible. With your support the association will be able to continue featuring programs that benefit area citizens. The park is big so remember to leave enough space between yourselves and the other attendees. See you at the park, and don’t forget about Music Junction every Thursday night.
Dan Loftin will also perform at the August show. He moved to Rogersville five years ago from Georgia. He taught school for thirty five years and has been playing and singing bluegrass , bluegrass-gospel and folk music since college. He has been active in church since his youth. He looks forward to playing music whenever he can.
Host band String Break has been performing for about four years. Made up of Ron Yageman and Randy Ball, they play originals, classic rock and country. They helped start the Monday Music in the Park series in 2019.