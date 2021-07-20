Our virtual Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program has been very successful. 29 of the 30 registered students read 733 hours for rewards! All those students are sporting a new shirt with the Tails and Tales and Mt. Carmel logo on it due to cash contributions from listed donors.
We would love to thank each of these businesses who donated to our program this year A-1 Cash Advance, Coup and May, lawyers, Dairy Cup, Eastman Credit Union, Electrician William Trent, Gene’s Barbershop, SkipEZ Gas, Wholesale Tobacco, Volunteer Collison and Yankee’s Bee Line. The money donated also bought each child a 25-dollar gift card from Books-a-Million to start our new Buy a book, read the book, and share the book program.
These restaurants located throughout the Tri- Cities including Burger King, Chick-fil-a, Hardees, McDonald’s and Pal’s gave coupons for each child in the program.
Church Hill businesses that contributed include Custom Heating and Cooling, First Community Bank, Food City, and Pizza Plus. Community Clothes Closet gave us money for prizes. Steph and Andi have created a bookmark that encourages students to read books to get Pizza Stix.
In Surgoinsville on 11W, the Country Kitchen Restaurant very generously donated $30 meals for 2 families. Those prizes went to # 2 in Elementary and Teen readers.
From Kingsport, the Aquatic Center, Bays Mountain Park, Putt-Putt Golf gave tickets to each reader. Fazoli’s restaurant donated coupons for a meal and those were won by Brooklyn Paul, Alex Rose and Maisyn Paul.
From Rogersville, East End Lanes encouraged everyone that reads to enjoy a free game of bowling.
Passes for the Ripley’s Aquarium were won by Ruby Rose, Parker Monette, for being diligent readers and winning the early readers and teen categories, Brooklyn Paul and Hannah Grandy will enjoy a free visit given by Hands On/ Discovery Museum in Gray, TN.
Winners based on points are Early readers: 1. Ruby Rose 154 points 2. Brooklyn Paul 129 points: Elementary: 1. Isabella Rose 162 pts.,2. Elly Hayward159 pts.3 Alex Rose 151.
4 Maisyn Paul 151 Teen 1. Parker Monette 161 pts. 2. Dallin Gifford 97 pts.
We had a board meeting on Monday night, July12 and drew out names representing all the points the students had earned. Mt. Carmel Mayor Pat Stilwell drew out the names and our board chairman, Sherry Trent kept a record of prizes drawn. One board member, Cari Hayward stepped away from drawing because of herchildren in the program. Syble Vaughn Trent and Miss Becky Cornwell helped us keep track and cheered for the winners. (We sure would love for 2 more Mount Carmel readers to join the library board which will soon be meeting every other month on the second Monday.)
Winners include Grand prize: $150 Amazon gift card for Elly Hayward
Second: $100 Amazon gift card for Alex Rose
Third, Fourth, and Fifth: Ripley’s Aquarium and Hand’s On tickets mentioned above
Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth prizes were purchased by patrons wanting to encourage students reading. TJ Hayward got a $20 gift card to Hot Dog Hut. Kinley McClain got a $15 card to Byrger King, and Cody Grandy won $15 to spend at Pal’s.
Moving forward, come by the library and sign up for some technology classes or some elementary students reading and meeting after school times so that we can emphasize the Volunteer State Book Award competition. We also have 4 groups of homeschooled students who meet here and do volunteer work, learn library skills, socialize, and have fun. Learn a lot at Mount Carmel Public Library. 423-357-4011 Our hours are Mon., Tues., and Thurs., 10 till 8, Wed. and Fri., 10-4, and Sat. 10-2.