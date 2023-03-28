Jessica and Michael Paul (second and third from left) directors the Veterans Center of East TN, recruit some veterans as well as volunteers through Of One Accord ministry to greet these veterans as they arrive, and load cars with a variety of food items brought by Second Harvest.
Second Harvest Foodbank is honoring veterans the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the parking lot of the Shepherd’s Center.
Through a program to serve and honor veterans, Second Harvest NE Tennessee is working in several NE Tennessee Counties to do a special food distribution, just for veterans. It’s a way to both honor veterans and tell them every month how much their service is appreciated.
This past Tuesday, March 21, Mike and Jessica Paul directors the Veterans Center of East TN located 105 West McKinney Ave in Rogersville recruited some veterans as well as volunteers through Of One Accord ministry to greet these veterans as they arrive, and load cars with a variety of food items brought by Second Harvest.
Jim Perkins, Second Harvest food bank’s driver, Jim Perkins, says the only requirement is bringing a proof of service such as a DD-214 card.
Sheldon Livesay, ministry director states, what an honor it is to serve these war heroes, most who have served overseas for our nation.
All the team looks forward to seeing these veterans each month, having an opportunity to shake their hand and thank them again.