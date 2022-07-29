Every school has teachers that are favorites, with students lining up to take their classes.
Other teachers may be more of a challenge to get along with. Sometimes, it’s a personality clash between your student and the educator. Sometimes there is a stressful situation for either party outside of school that adds tension to the relationship.
Either way, it’s a tough situation, but it can be borne with these tips from Psychology Today.
Work it Out
Putting up with a tough teacher is hard, but it can help students learn how to deal with challenging people early. Don’t immediately ask for a schedule change.
Instead, take steps to understand what’s happening at school and start acting to help your child deal with it.
Remember that your student’s side of the story is just half of the story; the teacher has a whole other perspective that you should consider.
Encourage your student to set up a time to talk to the teacher. Practice having the conversation at home so they won’t be as frightened and are set up to have a positive experience.
If having the student talk to the teacher doesn’t work, you may have to escalate to a parent-teacher conference. Keep lines of communication open and don’t be confrontational.
Documentation is Key
Document every interaction either you or your student have with the teacher. Keep a record of calls, emails and conversations.
If you have to take the issue to school administrators, you can prove that you attempted to discuss the problem with the teacher.
Talking to Administrators
Psychology Today advises trying to work the problem out first, but acknowledges that there are some instances where it’s prudent to get administrators involved early. If something unethical or unprofessional is going on, that should be taken care of as soon as possible.
Of course, if you tried other strategies and progress isn’t being made to your satisfaction, take your documentation to administrators. Trying other strategies first can help your student feel empowered and let them learn to adjust to different personalities they may encounter in the future.