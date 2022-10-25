Not all mental health workers are degreed mental health professionals. Sometimes life can teach lessons that education can’t.
Many people with lived experience of mental illness, trauma, substance abuse, addiction, sexual abuse or homelessness, are able to provide understanding and help based on their experiences.
A new role
Peer support has become an evidence-based practice in the mental health field, something that goes by many different names and can be a part of many different settings. Peer supporters, according to Mental Health America, encourage and assist others with long-term recovery by offering emotional support, sharing knowledge, teaching skills, providing practical assistance and connecting people with resources. They are sometimes able to provide advocacy, education, mentoring and motivation.
These professionals have become increasingly important and present in community-based organizations, often leading them. They play a growing role in helping people recover from and live with mental or substance abuse disorders.
The field was born in the 1970s out of the self-help movement, often led by people who suffered abuse in psychiatric hospitals.
Mental Health America says that there are now more than 24,000 peer support workers in the United States. It is recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as a legitimate practice, which has paved the way for more than 41 states to offer Medicaid reimbursement for peer services.
According to SAMHSA, peer support workers may perform the following activities:
• Advocating for people in recovery
• Sharing resources and building skills
• Building community and relationships
• Leading recovery groups
• Mentoring and setting goals
• Providing services or training
• Supervising other peer workers
• Developing resources
• Administering programs or agencies
• Educating the public and policymakers.
Core Competencies
It is not enough to simply share a condition with someone to be a peer support worker, even if that is the foundation. SAMHSA worked with subject matter experts to research and identify core competencies for support workers.
Core competencies are, according to SAMHSA, “clusters of the knowledge, skills and attitudes a person needs to have to successfully perform a role or job.”
Those mental health professionals who worked with SAMHSA identified key principles that directed the development of the competencies for support workers. They are principles that peer support workers need to have. They include:
• Recovery oriented: Peer workers hold out hope and partner with those they serve, embracing multiple pathways to recovery.
• Person-centered: The person in recovery is the one who directs the services they need and the goals that are set.
• Voluntary: Peer workers are consultants and partners — they don’t dictate how the person they are working with will recover. Peer choice is crucial and participation in peer recovery support is always voluntary.
• Relationship-focused: The peer worker will form a relationship with the peer they are helping. It needs to be respectful, trusting, empathetic, collaborative and mutual.
• Trauma-informed: Peer support workers will use a strength-based framework to create opportunities for survivors and rebuild a sense of control and empowerment.