Community leaders in the Rogersville area are looking for volunteers who can who can pool resources to help vulnerable Hawkins County citizens when disasters strike.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte and retired physician Dr. Blaine Jones are co-founders of a Rogersville non-profit Four Square Inc. which shepherds various community projects such as the People Loving People free Thanksgiving breakfast, the Fourth of July Celebration, and tornado relief for Greene County, among others.
On Jan. 19 DeWitte and Jones organized a community meeting along with East Rogersville Baptist Church pastor John Butler.
The meeting was a response to what occurred over Christmas weekend when temperatures dipped to single digits, resulting in the Tennessee Valley Authority initiating rolling blackouts across its seven state region, including Hawkins County.
Butler opened his church as a warming center to help members of the community who lost their heat, as well as homeless people who would be stuck outside during this dangerous weather event.
The Hawkins County EMA delivered cots, and various other organizations and individuals donated food and other supplies.
As a result of that experience, Jones, DeWitte, and Butler scheduled a community meeting last Thursday seeking volunteers who can help fulfill various needs in the community to help vulnerable or displaced residents when future disasters occur.
Among those in attendance were Hawkins County EMA director Jamie Miller, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, a handful of first responders a large contingent of clergy and church people, and other interested citizens.
Jones asked each of these attendees to go back to their church, organization, or community and seek out volunteers who can lead or assist in various aspects of emergency response.
Those aspects include volunteers, bedding, food, hygiene, safety and security, and medical.
Participants of the Jan. 19 meeting were asked to nominate a leader or leaders for each of those categories who would acquire contacts and resources to fill the needs for each of those categories in when called upon during a disaster.
Participants were asked to seek out persons who could be on call to provide resources in the event of an emergency.
They also asked participants to think of potential shelter location in various sections of Hawkins County.
Jones scheduled a meeting for Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Hawkins County Gas to reconvene and discuss the nominations.
Butler noted that since he came to Hawkins County in 2017 he’s seen the community face flooding, massive wildfires, and now this frigid weather incident.
He also had experience in disaster relief in other communities, including hurricanes and when Greene County was hit by a series of tornados.
“When the frigid weather came I reached out to Mark (DeWitte) to see if there was anything to be done,” Butler said. “Four days in single degree weather is a big deal around here.”
Butler added, “Those situations require response, and as a pastor the compassionate thing is to figure out how to respond in a way that we can care for people. The last thing I want to know is somebody froze to death and I could have done something.”
