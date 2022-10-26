James "Jim" Gilliam: Candidate for Mount Carmel Alderman

I will have been serving as Mount Carmel Alderman for four years in November of this year. We have a new City Manager who does a good job. We've already come a good ways, and we're going to make it better.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have worked 57 years out of my 75 and received my GED in 1980. I retired out of the auto industry from General Motors where I was a union representative. I met and worked alongside many different people in this role. At the same time, I was a deputy in Fulton County, Ohio and worked for the Ohio State Patrol. I stayed with them for around 18 years. I've met a lot of different people through my work history, and I can deal well with people.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your second term of office?
I would like to see more businesses come into Mount Carmel. We have already started to do some paving, but one of my goals is to take care of our roads. We are also already working on our parks and our sewer plant. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we will get it done.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am not, in any way, in a position to say that I am the 'best.' I would never tell anyone that I am the best, because anyone who tells you that, I wouldn't believe a word of it. But I do think I can do as good as anyone, and, in some spots, maybe better. In this position, you need to tell the truth and be honest. If you don't know, you tell them you don't know. Don't try to B.S. them.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
One reason you should vote for me is because I have been an alderman for the last four years. I know a little bit about it, but you never learn all of it in four years. You never will. Anyone who tells you that they know it all is lying to you. If you vote for me, I will continue to do the best I can, I will be honest with you, and I will not lie to you.