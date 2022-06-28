Surgoinsville business owner wrongfully denied beer permit sues town for damages

Amanda Wolfe, owner of Surgoinsville’s Rack Em Up Pool Hall, finally received an on-premises beer permit in March after suing the town to receive it.
Now, Wolfe is bringing a civil suit against members of the town’s beer board individually for damages, as she alleges she lost thousands of dollars of potential revenue while operating without the wrongfully-denied beer permit.
Circuit Judge Thomas Wright ruled in March that Wolfe’s on-premises beer permit request was valid at the time it was made, but the town later changed the ordinance so the permit request could be denied.
But Wolfe’s victory was a long time coming. In fact, she applied for the permit in September of 2020 and didn’t receive it until March 18 of 2022.
Suing town to get beer permit
When Wolfe appeared before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen about the permit in late 2020, she was wrongly told that Surgoinsville didn’t have an ordinance that allowed the sale or on-premises consumption of beer.
In his final ruling in March of 2022, Circuit Judge Thomas Wright stated that this statement by the BMA was a “misunderstanding”, and the town did have an on-premises ordinance at the time Wolfe’s application was made.
Wright noted that the ordinance at the time of Wolfe’s application stated that on-premises beer sales were prohibited within 300 feet of a church, school or place of public gathering “building to building.”
After denying Wolfe’s request in September and October of 2020, the BMA scheduled two special called meetings the following Dec. to change the ordinance to state the 300 foot requirement was “property line to property line.” That change put Wolfe’s property line approximately 200 feet from the property line of Hope Community Church.
Rack Em Up is 600 feet from the nearest church building, but 200 feet from the property line.
Wright stated that the BMA’s ordinance change seems to be completely arbitrary except to prevent Wolfe’s permit from being approved. Wright further stated that Wolfe’s permit fell within the town’s guidelines at the time her application was made, and he issued an order approving the on-premises beer permit.
However, on May 19, Surgoinsville town attorney Joe May filed a motion for reconsideration of the ruling.
Wolfe’s attorney Frank Santore argued that the date of this motion was no coincidence, as it was the same day an article about the incident appeared in a neighboring newspaper. In this same article, Wolfe expressed her intention to run against incumbent Graham for Mayor, who Santore argued “has been suckling at the rear teet of the taxpayers of Surgoinsville for many years.”
“From the way I was treated, it’s clear that there is a buddy system, and they fight against the city,” Wolfe said in published reports. “They shouldn’t lie and say they don’t have something when they do.”
Business lost thousands in revenue
The lawsuit, which was filed by Santore, alleges that Rack Em Up made $2,908 between March 23 and May 31, 2022 in beer sales alone. Additionally, the business made $6,029 in food and $757 in soft drinks between March 22 and May 22, which was almost twice as much in revenue brought from food and drinks in the first three months of 2022 (before she was granted the beer permit).
Thus, the lawsuit alleges that Rack Em Up lost around $716 per week for 78 weeks for a total of $55,875. It also noted that this increase in business to Rack Em Up could have already and will in the future translate to increased sales and other taxes to the town.
Thus, Wolfe is suing for $2,000,000 in compensatory damages and $3,000,000 in punitive damages.
“Trying to run her out of business”
Typically, members of a municipal governing body are immune from lawsuits in their capacities as members of the body under the Tennessee Governmental Tort Liability Act.
However, Wolfe is bringing suit against Mayor Merrell Graham and Aldermen Warren Bishop and John Sandidge in their individual capacities.
“It is our good faith belief that no public official is immune from her or his individually tortious actions taken in contravention of their legally appointed duties,” the lawsuit reads.
Santore argued that, “the defendants, jointly and severally, have individually, extra lagem (outside the law), acted in their own self-interest” and “in conspiracy with each other” sought to have the Circuit Court reconsider its decision granting Wolfe her permit.
He alleges all of this took place despite the fact that the town is already and will continue to realize increased revenue through sales and other paid taxes from Rack Em Up’s increased traffic.
Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Graham, who owns the drive-in restaurant Dairy Mart in Surgoinsville, tried to prevent Wolfe from receiving the beer permit in an effort to prevent potential business competition.
He alleges that Graham, Bishop and Sandidge “conspired during a nearly two-year period” to keep Wolfe from receiving her permit.
This, Santore argues, is evidence that the three “are acting outside the scope of their authority, extra legem (outside the law), and for their own selfish purpose: to run [Wolfe] out of business.”
“Nothing has hurt the Dairy Mart”
“She has mentioned the Dairy Mart like her business at Rack Em Up has hurt the Dairy Mart’s business,”Graham told the Review. “The Dairy Mart is a very well established business, and nothing has hurt the Dairy Mart. In fact, the business expands every day. I don’t understand where she is coming from.”
However, Graham told the Review that he did not wish to comment on other aspects of the lawsuit.