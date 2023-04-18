Police, rescue squad, fire department and EMS, along with Lifestar’s helicopter, arrived at Volunteer High School last Thursday morning, just a couple days ahead of Saturday’s prom night.
The event included a mock car crash involving two cars and four students caused by drinking and driving after the prom.
The Prom Promise Program’s mock crash was a collaboration of efforts from county first responders and students in hopes of keeping student drivers safe, with an emphasis on prom night.
The Prom Promise Program is a lifesaving promise students make to their families, their school and to their friends. They pledge not to drink alcohol, use other drugs or text and drive.
Prom is especially dangerous with many teens on the road at night distracted with passengers and cell phones. Adding drugs and alcohol are an even more dangerous mix. Students at Volunteer High were able to witness the mock car crash and see for themselves how deadly drinking and driving can be.
Students from Volunteer’s Fire Science class dressed as firemen and participated in the event just as firemen would respond. The criminal justice students had a group investigating the scene. Health class students were there to help assist medically.
The car crash victims were played by students Maggie Brice, Jaime Barnett, Curtis Robinette and Audry Henley. Each crash victim looked as though they had really been in a crash.
The narrative is a fatal crash on prom night caused by a drunk driver.
A driver drinks after prom, his date complains and he blackens her eye just as he crashes into the car of two girls leaving prom.
The result was an immediate death of one with a huge shard of glass protruding from her midsection and blood everywhere. The drunk driver was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital emergency room along with his passenger.
In the second car, one passenger survived but her injuries were so severe she was airlifted out. The deceased passenger was covered with a sheet until her body could be removed.
Students not only learned the true dangers of drinking and driving but they also learned what it takes for response with different county officials collaborating together in emergencies.
The Prom Promise Program put the mock drunk driving crash together to show students the true consequences of drinking and distracted driving.
Richard McGinnis, who heads the criminal justice department at Volunteer, said this was the first mock crash the school has done. The school had been preparing for the event since last November.
“We plan to add even more elements on the next mock crash we present,” McGinnis told the Review. “Not only are we giving the students a look at the deadly consequences, we are also presenting them with a real-life experience in a controlled environment.”
Cherokee’s prom is scheduled for May 13 in downtown Rogersville. In January the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved closing Courthouse Square to traffic on May 13 from 3 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. for Cherokee’s fourth annual downtown Cherokee prom.
Cherokee assistant principal Seth Rhoton told the BMA that just shy of 1,000 students and their dates are expected to attend. The actual dance takes place from 7-11 p.m., but the streets will be closed at 3 p.m. to begin decorating.