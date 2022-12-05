The two finalists in last Thursday’s Hawkins County Spelling Bee staged an “Unbelievable” 16-round head-to-head matchup before Josiah Gregg proved his talents weren’t “Insufficient” to the task.
In the 16th round of the finals Surgoinsville Middle School 7th grader Zane Knox-Barrett misspelled “Unbelievable”. Gregg, a seventh-grade Virtual Academy student, then correctly spelled Unbelievable, followed by his own victory clinching word, “Insufficient”.
Gregg is now eligible to represent Hawkins County Schools in the East Tennessee Spelling Bee in Knoxville in Spring of 2023.
On Thursday, Dec. 1 Spelling Bee champions from every elementary and middle school in the county convened at Joseph Rogers Primary for the annual Hawkins County Spelling Bee.
There were three eliminations in Round 1 thanks to the words Heavy, Picnic, and Straight; and one departure in Round 2 thanks to the word Auction.
Round 3 saw four more departures courtesy of the words: Ravine, Affectionately, Beckon and Lose.
The survivors made it through Round 4, but in Round 5 there were two more departures courtesy of “Vagabonds” and “Rendition”.
That left the final four of Gregg, Knox-Barrett, Rogersville Middle eighth-grader Kaleigh Wright, and Mount Carmel Elementary fourth grader Waylon Skeen. Wright and Skeen each fell out in Round 7 courtesy of Flexible and Merely.
The rules change when it gets down to two finalists. If someone misspells a word, their opponent must spell that word correctly, as well as the next word.
For a while it appeared as though that would never happen, as Gregg and Knox-Barrett each spelled their words correctly for eight consecutive rounds. In the 9th round of head-to-head Knox-Barrett misspelled Shuddering, which Gregg spelled correctly but Gregg then misspelled his next work, Privilege.
In the 11th round Gregg and Knox-Barrett each misspelled Lucrative, so the competition continued.
In the 14th round Knox-Barrett misspelled Deterrent, which Gregg spelled correctly, but Gregg then misspelled Obscure.
That led them to the 16th round where Knox-Barrett misspelled Unbelievable, which Gregg then spelled correctly followed by his own championship winning word Insufficient.
But, all the contestants in last Thursday’s County Spelling Bee were champions, having defeated their entire school to earn the right to compete for the county title.
A video of the entire competition can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
2022 School Champions
Bulls Gap School: 5th-grader Amelia Higgins and 6th-grader Kylee Williams.
Carters Valley Elementary: 3rd-grader Haleigh Greene.
Church Hill Elementary: 4th-grader Ryker Green.
Church Hill Intermediate: 5th-grader Rylee Mailloux.
Church Hill Middle: 7th grader Marlee Clark.
Clinch School: 3rd-grader Abby Burrell, and 7th-grader Aydan Lawson.
Hawkins Elementary: 3rd-grader Madison Browning.
Mount Carmel Elementary: 4th-grader Waylon Skeen.
Mooresburg Elementary: 5th-grader Riley Carter.
Rogersville Middle: 8th-grader Kaleigh Wright.
St. Clair Elementary: 5th-grader Cyrus Pearcy.
Surgoinsville Elementary: 3rd-grader Easton Pavlock.
Surgoinsville Middle: 7th-grader Zane Knox-Barrett.
Hawkins County Virtual Academy: 7th-grader Josiah Gregg.