The smell, look, and feel of a live tree creates a strong Christmas tradition that many folks (and me) cannot do without. But with that comes the concern of the tree drying out and becoming a fire hazard. There is an amazing number of water additives suggested for helping keep the tree fresh, but I have seen little research to back them up. Here are a few.
Hot water: The cut end of the tree can sometimes seal over with sap if the water level in the stand reservoir drops below the stub and it dries out. Hot water supposedly melts the sap and allows the tree to take in water, and this seems reasonable logic.
Sugar water: This includes adding Karo syrup to the water, and is a popular suggestion, but research suggests that the dissolved sugar could crystallize on the tree stub and seal it off, reducing water flow up the tree.
Soda: Adding a few tablespoons of Sprite or 7-Up to the water each fill up is supposed to keep things like cut flowers and Christmas trees fresh. I would worry about the sugar crystallization thing I mentioned earlier.
Aspirin: I’ve found no proof that trees get headaches, nor that aspirin has any benefit
Pennies: Adding a few to the bottom of the water reservoir is supposed to help, but I have no idea.
Salt: From seeing what salt does to trees along interstates, I’m very skeptical of this one.
Root-Tone: This is a rooting compound used to start plant cuttings. It’s available at garden supply stores, and supposedly encourages the tree to absorb more water.
Chlorine: Putting a drop of chlorine in the water is supposed to keep any algae from forming a scum in the water. I’ve never had an algal problem, so any benefit is doubtful.
Okay, enough myth busting. To keep a tree healthy in your home, the secret is water. Make a fresh cut of the stub to open the wood pores before putting the tree in the stand, and water it daily without fail. Don’t ever let the water level drop below the stub or the pores could seal over with dry sap and shut down water flow. Locate the tree (water it) in the coolest part of the room (water it), away from heat ducts and radiators (water it) and remember…water it! Buy a tree stand that has a generous water reservoir and keep it full of…hello… water!