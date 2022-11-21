The 20th annual Earn Your Turkey, Thanksgiving 5K is set to take place again this year on Thanksgiving Day at 8am. The location is The Shepherd’s Center, 306 East Main St. in the old historic downtown of Rogersville.
The Earn Your Turkey is a “fun-run” with no prizes except the satisfaction of going through the Thanksgiving line and getting seconds without feeling guilty. Each runner will receive a T-Shirt. The course runs through downtown and crosses over to Broadway where runners make their way to the Depot, then drop down to McKinney and cross over to Main Street at the Rogersville Middle School making their way back to The Shepherd’s Center. While there are some serious runners, people are also welcome to walk or push strollers.
Applications are late getting out this year, but runners can pick up applications at The Shepherd’s Center or online at RunTriCities.org. They can also register the day of the event from 7-8am. Suggested donations are $15 per entry.
The run was developed to help direct some funding back to the Of One Accord food pantry that will provide 1,100 Christmas food boxes. Ministry leader Sheldon Livesay stated, “Of One Accord has invested $7,000 into Thanksgiving boxes and approximately $30,000 into the Christmas food boxes coming up. It is expensive, he concluded, to do these events especially in light of all the inflation.