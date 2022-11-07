Prospective buyers can submit bids for Keplar School and North Fork School beginning Nov. 15, but the Hawkins County Board of Education said last week it prefers a buyer who will utilize the properties for community benefit.
centerpiece
Prospective buyers can submit bids for Keplar School and North Fork School beginning Nov. 15, but the Hawkins County Board of Education said last week it prefers a buyer who will utilize the properties for community benefit.
On Thursday the BOE approved a motion by McClure Boyd to declare both properties as not being used or needed by the school system. The motion states that the properties be offered for sale to private owners as well as civic or community groups.
The board will accept purchase proposals from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15. When the deadline expires the board will review the proposals, and will report its findings and recommendations, and approve a buyer at a future board meeting.
Neither a value assessment nor a survey will be conducted or provided by the school system. The BOE also isn’t bound to accept the highest bid.
Instead the board will give priority to proposals that intend on using the property as a community resource, church or community based center.
Proposals should be submitted Attn. Board of Education to the Hawkins County Schools Central Office at 200 N. Depot St., Rogersville, and delivered to Jennifer Michel.
“All proposals would need to state the potential purchaser (and whether they represent themself or an organization), the intended purpose for the property, and the dollar amount that they have set aside for the purchase,” said director of school Matt Hixson.
Board chairman Chris Christian added, “What we’re looking for as a board is for these properties to be used to service the community. In some capacity it’s going to beneficial to the community, the county.”
Keplar Elementary located on Burem Road was one of two small rural schools closed in Hawkins County at the end of the 2020-21 school year as a cost savings measure. McPheeters Bend Elementary was the other school that was closed.
Both schools had less than 100 students which made them ineligible for state funding to assist with the cost of faculty and the principal. Both schools also had pending repairs, although Keplar’s were much more extensive.
McPheeters Bend was subsequently approved for multiple uses by the school system and the community, and wasn’t sold.
The a half-acre of property known and the “North Fork School” is located on Goshen Valley Road about halfway between McPheeters Bend and the Burem Road intersection.
A Ruritan Club occupied the old school for many years. After that Ruritan disbanded North Fork Church was using the property a community center. The church has reportedly expressed interest in purchasing the property.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.