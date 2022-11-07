Hawkins BOE votes to close Keplar and McPheeter’s Bend at end of 20-21 school year

Along with McPheeters Bend Elementary, Keplar Elementary locatedon Burem Road was one of two small rural school closed in Hawkins County at the end of the 2020-21 school year as a cost savings measure.

 file photo

Prospective buyers can submit bids for Keplar School and North Fork School beginning Nov. 15, but the Hawkins County Board of Education said last week it prefers a buyer who will utilize the properties for community benefit.

Rogersville, TN

Nov. 3, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos