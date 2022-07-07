The Tennessee Department of Education recently released the 2021-22 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) state-level results.
These results include both spring 2022 and fall 2021 end-of-course exams in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics, science and social studies.
Overall, the statewide 2021-22 TCAP student participation rate was 98% with 59 districts having participation higher than 99%.
Results from the 2021-22 TCAP assessments show that elementary students significantly improved their ELA scores and are performing at a level similar to pre-pandemic years. Additionally, improved performance in math was evident for Tennessee students of all ages. Every student group showed an increase in proficiency as demonstrated on the 2022 TCAP assessments.
“Tennessee’s gains to meet or exceed pre-pandemic proficiency levels were hard-earned, and now is the time to ensure we continue the policies, practices and programs that are supporting academic achievement,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Together, district and school leaders, educators, and families have made tremendous efforts to support children, close gaps, and accelerate learning. The 2021-22 TCAP results are the first look at the results of this monumental effort. Key takeaways include:
English Language Arts (ELA)
Notably, ELA proficiency has returned to pre-pandemic levels in almost all grades, with more students scoring Met and Exceeded than 2019, including:
A 6-point gain in elementary school proficiency, which reflects the highest proficiency the state has seen in the last five years.
A 6-point gain in middle school proficiency from 2021 and matches our pre-pandemic achievement.
A 7-point gain in high school proficiency, which reflects the highest proficiency the state has seen in the last five years.
36.4% of Tennessee students are meeting grade level expectations in ELA.
Proficiency gains were reflected in all tested grades in ELA.
Math
3 in 10 Tennessee students are meeting grade level expectations in math.
Based on national projections, math recovery is expected to recover faster than ELA.
Growth in math matched or exceeded gains seen in previous years and is outpacing math projections for pandemic recovery. Between 35-55% of learning loss gaps are closed in math.
Science
Overall, proficiency rates held steady for science, with an increase of 2 percentage points.
All grade levels experienced an increase in students scoring Exceeded Expectations.
In elementary science, proficiency rates increased slightly from 39.6% in 2021 to 41.7% in 2022. There were increases in both students scoring Exceeded and Met Expectations. There were more students who moved from Below to higher proficiency levels.
Middle school science performance improved slightly between 2021 and 2022. There were slight increases in students scoring Exceeded Expectations.
In high school science, proficiency rates in were stable between 2021 and 2022. There were slight increases in students scoring Exceeded.
Social Studies
Overall social studies proficiency has continued to increase since 2017.
Fewer students scored Below and Approaching, while more students scored Met and Exceeded Expectations.
Overall middle school Social Studies proficiency increased from 36.7% in 2021 to 42.7% in 2022. There were slight increases in students scoring Exceeded and Met Expectations. There were more students who moved from Approaching and Below to higher proficiency levels.
In high school Social Studies overall proficiency continued to increase from 33.2% in 2021 to 37.8% in 2022 – the highest performance seen since standards have been updated. There were more students who moved from Approaching and Below to higher proficiency levels.
School Level Spotlight
Elementary: A 4-point gain in proficiency, which reflects a 33% gap closure from the pandemic.
Middle: A 6-point gain in proficiency from 2021, which reflects a more than 50% gap closure from the pandemic.
High School: A 4-point gain in proficiency, which reflects a 50% gap closure from the pandemic.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said local TCAP scores are embargoed and there’s no indication at this time when they will be released to the public.
Senate Education Chairman Jon Lundberg, who also represents Hawkins County in the Tennessee State Senate, said students and teachers have overcome many hurdles arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud of their hard work and resiliency,” Lundberg said. “The General Assembly provided additional resources to recover learning losses, but it was ultimately the students, teachers and parents who took advantage of those resources and achieved positive results. Test scores are one of many important metrics to gauge student success. I will continue to partner with all stakeholders in our children’s education to ensure students receive a quality education that equips them with the skills to get a quality job and provide for their future families.”