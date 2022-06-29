As Anita Rondeau walked around that infamous Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was murdered, she realized she had seen something that needed to be shared.
The very place where a man lost his life in 2020 had been turned into a memorial not only for Floyd but for all other victims of injustice.
“It’s heart wrenching, and, yet it is uplifting,” Rondeau told the Review. “It is both at the same time.”
When Rondeau came back to Tennessee, she shared her experience with her fellow members of Care NET CCC (Community Conservation Committee), which is a branch of the Sierra Club that is focused on “protecting, preserving and enjoying nature and the environment in East Tennessee.”
Rondeau had taken dozens of photos of the intersection, now known as George Floyd Square, as well as the surrounding streets where people had painted murals and placed decorations in honor of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The images touched me so deeply that I wanted something tangible to remind me, so I would not forget,” Rondeau said.
When Care NET member Bobbie Smith saw the album, she told Rondeau “We HAVE to do something with these.”
The group decided to create a second quilt, similar to the “Say Their Names” quilt the group collectively pieced together in 2020.
This quilt features Rondeau’s photos from George Floyd square screen-printed and sewn into the quilt as well as some hand-made 3D pieces made by various group members and representatives from Price Public Community Center.
“Full of hope”
When Rondeau visited George Floyd Square, she said she was surprised to see that houses many blocks away from the intersection had joined in the effort to commemorate Floyd and the movement through art.
“Many of the messages (in the murals) are heartbreaking, but others are full of hope for the future,” she said.
One home in particular struck Rondeau. It was a private residence seven blocks away from George Floyd Square featuring a hand-painted mural spanning across the entire garage door that read “white silence is violence.”
There are also two visitor maps at George Floyd Square: one map of the United States and one map of the globe. Visitors to the square can mark their hometown on the map with a pushpin. In the photo Rondeau took of these maps, the pushpins create a wash of red across both maps, indicating that visitors from literally all across the globe have traveled to that infamous intersection in Minneapolis.
“This effect was so far-reaching,” she said. “I wanted to take pictures so that I would remember the impact it had on me.”
Though the experience deeply affected her, Rondeau said she didn’t initially intend to do anything more with her photos other than share them with friends and family.
But when she got home, had the photos developed and put them in an album together, she began to think about how the photos might affect others.
“From here in Tennessee, Minneapolis is a long way away,” she said. “For me, it doesn’t seem so far because I am originally from North Dakota. I have family in the twin cities, and I know I will be there again. But, for someone from here, Minneapolis might seem inaccessible.”
Rondeau hoped that seeing the tangible photos on the quilt would help local citizens to feel a bit of the impact from George Floyd Square that she had felt.
Making the quilt
Rondeau told the Review that, just as with the “Say Their Names” quilt the group stitched in 2020, many members of Care NET and representatives from Price Public Community Center created individual pieces of the quilt.
Each square contains a photo from George Floyd Square that was printed from a home printer onto transfer paper that was then pressed onto cloth. Many squares have also been embellished with tiny, hand-sewn banners or little flowers attached to the fabric. Casandra Palmer of the Price Public Center even made tiny paper picket signs that are tucked into a pocket on the quilt. One tiny sign reads “Black Lives Matter” and another reads “Stop Killing Black People.”
“Looking at it still takes my breath away,” Rondeau said of the quilt.
Both Care NET quilts were on display at the “Unity in the Community” open house at Price Public Community Center on June 24 where Care NET members strummed their ukuleles and sang songs of hope.
As of the event on June 24, she hadn’t seen the “Say Their Names” quilt in person since it was displayed at Price Public over a year ago. This one, too, gave her an emotional response when she saw it again as it was being set up for the event.
“All of those names represent someone who was a victim of police violence, and it doesn’t fail to touch me,” she said.
Back to Minneapolis
The “Say Their Names” quilt was displayed inside several local churches last year, so Rondeau said the group may consider doing something similar with the George Floyd quilt. As far as its permanent home, it may end up living in the very city that inspired its creation.
Bobbie Smith is actually a Minneapolis native, so the cause felt personal to her.
She is also familiar with representatives from a small library in the area who she felt might want to have and display the quilt.
“A caring community”
Rondeau reflected on how meaningful it felt to come home from visiting George Floyd Square to a group of people who understood how impactful seeing it had been for her.
“It is wonderful to have this community,” she said. “At Care NET, we don’t just care about the environment, but we care about social justice. This (quilt) is our expression of that care.”