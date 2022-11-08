Hawkins County Rescue Squad is excited to announce we will be holding a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The HCRS will begin selling Dec. 19th through Jan. 1.
The fireworks will be sold in the lower lot (garage) of our Station located at 955 East McKinney Avenue in Rogersville.
The hours of operation and additional information will be posted on our Facebook Page and website closer to the beginning of the fundraiser.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.