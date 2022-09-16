The Volunteer High School Student Government Association is thrilled to announce the revival of the once-cherished Homecoming Parade tradition on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m.
The parade will feature Falcon businesses and organizations. Each class will additionally present a float of their own design and creation.
Participants will meet at First United Methodist Church of Church Hill before progressing to North Central and turning left onto East Main Boulevard.
Concluding at the Church Hill Public Library parking lot, the festivities will continue with food trucks, corn hole, and a photo booth.
Community members are invited to come out and cheer on the Falcons as they prepare for the Homecoming Game against Johnson County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.