outside 4-28-23

Ground Ivy is a perennial lawn weed that creeps along the ground, often tucked under the grass, and prefers shady, moist areas like under trees and on the north side of the house.

 Steve Roark

Ground Ivy (Glechoma hederacea) is a small plant that’s possibly in your yard but keeps a low profile so you may not know it.

Trending Recipe Videos